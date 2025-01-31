Liam Payne's family ‘surprised’ by Netflix's Building the Band announcement: ‘They hadn’t given it final stamp…'

Liam Payne will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix's upcoming talent show Building the Band, though his family is reportedly blindsided by the decision. The former singer, who tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is set to appear as a guest judge alongside Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child. Netflix's Building the Band will feature a posthumous guest appearance by Liam Payne, whose family is reportedly unaware of the decision. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE � NO POSTERS � NO MERCHANDISE� NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS(AFP)

Despite the show’s earlier postponement, sources suggest that the competition series will proceed as planned, although Liam's family has yet to give their approval.

Liam Payne’s family was not informed ahead of Netflix series' release

A source told The Sun, “They spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration. The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity."

The insider added, “But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like. So they were surprised by the announcement.”

The remarks come after the Vice President of the upcoming unscripted series, Jeff Gaspin’s comments about the the ongoing discussion with Payne’s family. He told The Mirror US, “So Liam was part of Building The Band and we have been in touch with his family to discuss what role that will play.”

He added, “There is nothing to announce yet. But we have been speaking with his family." When Netflix originally delayed the project, a source said, "It is too soon to make a decision, but the show has definitely not been shelved. Filming was completed at the end of summer. Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released."

Cast, crew and others ‘involved’ in the upcoming show are ‘devastated’

The source shared that everyone associated with the unscripted series which will be released later this year is beyond devastated over the singer’s sudden death. The insider shared their deep sorrow as they added, “Everyone involved is devastated and their heart goes out to his family. There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."