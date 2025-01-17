Liam Payne's old pal sues the British singer's father for $10 million. Here's why

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, is facing a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, a close friend of the late singer. Nores alleges that he has been unfairly blamed for Payne’s tragic death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year. (FILES) Geoff Payne (C), the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, gestures as he visits the place where fans paid tribute to his late son outside the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 18, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)(AFP)

The 31-year-old former One Direction star died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel.

Nores, an American businessman, was among the last people to see Payne alive. Last month, he was charged with manslaughter for allegedly “abandoning [Liam] to his luck, knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself and suffered from multiple addictions,” according to Judge Laura Bruniard. The judge claimed Nores failed to provide care and assistance to the singer.

ALSO READ| Liam Payne's psychiatrist dropped singer as patient just weeks before his shocking death

Four other individuals—hotel manager Gilda Martin, hotel worker Ezequiel Pereyra, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and waiter Braian Paiz—have also been charged in connection with Payne’s death.

Nores accuses Liam's father of false statements leading to arrest

Nores, however, is now fighting back, accusing Geoff Payne of making “misleading false and defamatory” statements to Buenos Aires police, which has led to his arrest and the manslaughter charges. In a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach, Florida, Nores is seeking over $10 million in damages, with all net financial proceeds promised to Payne’s son, Bear.

The lawsuit demands that Geoff retract and correct his statements. “Defendant Geoff’s false Relevant Contents of the Two Sworn Declarations were and are the proximate cause of the Plaintiff’s injury and damages including damage to Plaintiff’s reputation,” the writ states.

Nores alleges that Geoff falsely stated to police that he and Kate Cassidy, Payne’s girlfriend, were responsible for Liam’s care. Nores said Liam was a dear friend, he was never his caretaker and had no legal obligation to look after him.

Liam was also allegedly taken by Nores to a new psychiatrist in Florida, where his previous doctor, Dr. Rohaidy, resigned, according to Geoff. He reportedly stated that Nores misled this unnamed psychiatrist about Payne’s struggles with alcohol and drugs to secure new prescriptions. Nores refutes this, asserting that no such psychiatrist existed and that Geoff’s statement is “100 percent fiction.”

ALSO READ| Liam Payne’s friend, waiter, 3 others charged with manslaughter and drugs in connection to his death: Report

Geoff also claimed that Liam was 'left alone' and had 'no phone', could only be contacted by Nores or Kate Cassidy and was disabled. Liam was left alone often in Florida, argues Nores, and had his own phone aside from a brief period when he broke his in an argument with Cassidy.