Lionel Richie breaks his silence on the frightening mid-concert medical emergency that landed him in the hospital

Pop music icon Lionel Richie is officially back on his feet and bringing the house down. After giving fans an abrupt scare that landed him in the hospital, the 77-year-old 'All Night Long' singer successfully returned to the stage to prove he hasn't missed a beat.

US singer Lionel Richie. (AFP)

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Taking to social media to directly address his followers, the legendary artist expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," Richie wrote online. "I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you."

Mid-concert scare

The health scare took place during the opening night of his highly anticipated Sing a Song All Night Long tour at the Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota.

Roughly an hour into his set, while performing his energetic hit 'Dancing on the Ceiling,' Richie noticeably slowed down, sat on a stage step, and addressed the crowd with his trademark humor.

"What I have learned from my years of being in the business, when you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down," he told the audience, joking that it was the first time in history he had performed that specific song while seated.

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{{^usCountry}} Though he attempted to push through by playing 'Three Times a Lady' at the piano, Richie eventually had to exit the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though he attempted to push through by playing 'Three Times a Lady' at the piano, Richie eventually had to exit the stage. {{/usCountry}}

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After a 40-minute pause, his saxophonist Dino Soldo made the tough announcement to the 10,000 disappointed fans that the legendary performer was too unwell to continue.

Local emergency dispatch calls cited a potential heart issue, and paramedics ultimately transported Richie to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Tour crew members later noted that extreme dehydration likely triggered the dizzy spell.

Return

Following strict medical advice to take a temporary pause, Richie postponed his subsequent tour stops in Chicago and Columbus to focus entirely on his recovery. The rest paid off. Richie officially resumed the tour in Pittsburgh and Detroit.

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Richie shared his excitement to keep moving forward on the road: “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long!”

By - Tusharika Tripathi