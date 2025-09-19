Lorde 2025 setlist: Full song list from the Ultrasound World Tour

Lorde made headlines when she dropped her new Ultrasound World Tour at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Wednesday (September 17) in support of her latest album- Virgin. Fans present at the opening leg of the tour have now revealed the full setlist of the concert. Lorde kicked off Ultrasound World Tour in Austin.(REUTERS)

Lorde’s latest release

The AV Club called Lorde’s latest album “so earnestly, painfully vulnerable you can almost see straight through to the blood and guts. It’s not always polished or pretty, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s alive,” as reported by USA Today. ‘Virgin’ secured the second spot on the Billboard chart in July and follows Lorde’s 2021 album- Solar Power.

“Ultrasound ——— I am going on tour in support of my new album, Virgin. Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support. Tickets on sale May 16, pre-sale May 14. Come see what’s under the skin,” Lorde posted on her official social media handle.

In a newsletter that soon followed, the singer addressed her fans directly and spoke about the tour and album. "Since last time I've been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece. Very proud and excited. ... Come see what's under the skin,” she said.

Full setlist

Here is the full setlist for the Ultrasound World Tour, as revealed by fans at setlist.fm:

“Hammer”

“Royals”

“Broken Glass”

“Buzzcut Season”

“Favourite Daughter”

“Perfect Places”

“Shapeshifter”

“Current Affairs”

“Supercut” (extended intro)

“No Better” (First time live since 2014)

“GRWM”

“The Louvre” (extended intro)

“Oceanic Feeling”

“Big Star”

“Liability” (extended intro)

“Clearblue” (extended intro & outro)

“Man of the Year”

“If She Could See Me Now” (extended intro)

“Team”

“What Was That”

“Green Light”

“David”

“Ribs”

She is now scheduled to hold her next concert in Chicago on September 19.