Top 10 earbuds to buy as gift for music lovers and everyday use
Discover the top earbuds of 2025 that make thoughtful gifts, combining style, comfort, and exceptional sound quality.
Suggestions included in this article
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Earbuds have become one of the most versatile and practical gifts you can give. Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or colleague, a good pair combines everyday usefulness with a touch of personal thought. They fit easily into any lifestyle, from commuting and workouts to study sessions and relaxation.
In 2025, earphones are packed with modern features like active noise cancellation, wireless convenience, long battery life, and water resistance. They offer something for everyone—be it audiophiles who demand clarity or casual listeners who enjoy bass-rich beats. A great pair of earphones truly balances function and joy, making it a gift that never goes wrong.
Apple AirPods 4 bring a sleeker design, improved fit, and powerful H2 chip for advanced sound quality and personalized spatial audio. These earbuds feature adaptive EQ, sweat/water resistance, and seamless integration with Apple devices, making them user-friendly for both music lovers and call-takers.
Battery life offers decent all-day use, though not class-leading. Noise cancellation is a standout addition, yet open-ear design means some ambient noise leaks in. For Apple users, this is a well-rounded choice.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great sound and ANC
Comfortable, lightweight fit
Reasons to avoid
Battery life could be better
No noise cancellation
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers loved the sound quality, design, build and battery backup of the AirPods 4; however, the bass quality is not very appealing to users.
Why choose this product?
Choose AirPods 4 for seamless Apple device pairing, spatial audio, and premium sound in a sleek, sweat-resistant package.
Nord Buds 3r feature a robust 12.4mm titanized driver and ergonomic, silicone-tipped build for a comfortable fit. IP55 rating ensures dust and water resistance, ideal for workouts and travel. Highlight features include 3D spatial audio, AI dual-mic noise cancellation, super-fast charging (10min for 8hrs), and week-long playback.
Users enjoy balanced bass-rich audio, quick connectivity, and handy dual-device support. The affordable pricing and value-driven features stand out strongly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery, quick charge
Punchy bass and 3D Audio
Reasons to avoid
No ANC at this price
Bulky case
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers love battery longevity, punchy bass, and comfy fit. Design is praised, but absence of ANC and size of case are noted drawbacks.
Why choose this product?
Choose Nord Buds 3r for excellent battery, 3D audio, and robust convenience at an affordable price.
The Sony WF-C510 boasts a light, compact design, 6mm dynamic driver, and punchy, balanced sound signature. IPX4 water resistance, 22hr battery (with case), and multipoint connectivity make it great for travel and daily use.
Vocals and mids stand out with clarity, while bass is present yet controlled. No ANC, but comfy long-term wear and reliable audio make it a winner for casual listeners.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Light, comfortable to wear
Balanced sound, bright mids
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Midrange treble subdued
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers praise comfort, balanced sound, and battery. Mic and soundstage could improve; ANC absence is noted.
Why choose this product?
Great for neutral audio performance, simple controls, and all-day comfort.
JBL Live Beam 3 shines with rich LDAC audio, smart touchscreen charging case, customizable EQ, 10mm drivers, and adaptive ANC via three modes. The 48hr runtime and wireless charging appeal to heavy users, while spatial sound and Personal-Fi adjustment offer a tailored listening experience.
Convenient app and case controls mean flexible access; noise cancellation is solid but not top-tier. Multipoint and IP55 rating add practicality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Feature-rich, customizable
Hi-res LDAC sound
Reasons to avoid
ANC not class-leading
Fit looser than rivals
Why choose this product?
Choose JBL Live Beam 3 for tech-packed controls, hi-res audio, and long battery life fit for all environments.
Nord Buds 2r offer dual-mic setup, AI crystal-clear call function, and punchy sound. Misty grey color and ergonomic design suit everyday gifting. Though lacking ANC, they're sweat/water resistant and offer simple, reliable Bluetooth connectivity.
Battery life matches competition, while deep bass and loud playback earn praise. Clear calls and value for price make them a bestseller.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear calls with dual mic
Deep punchy sound
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Basic features set
Why choose this product?
Choose Nord Buds 2r for budget-friendly clear calls and energetic sound, perfect for gifting.
CMF Buds 2a impress with 42dB ANC, 12.4mm Dirac-tuned drivers, ultra bass tech, and 35.5hrs battery. IP54 rating and ChatGPT integration make them feature-rich and future-ready. Four HD mics support crisp calling and noise cancellation.
Balanced bass/mids, customizable controls, and transparency mode offer versatile use. The case is slim and minimal; price point is exceptionally competitive.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong ANC and bass
Long battery, ChatGPT feature
Reasons to avoid
Case may be small
Bass may overpower mids for some
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers rave about ANC, bass, ChatGPT, and battery. Some report fit discomfort and excessive bass tuning.
Why choose this product?
Gift these for budget-friendly ANC, deep audio, and smart app integration.
OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro delivers balanced, energetic sound via 12.4mm drivers, deep bass, and IP55 protection. The battery life stretches to 54hrs; dual-device pairing and deep bass options are user favorites. AI noise reduction and six mics help with clear voice calls. Gestures and transparency mode further boost daily convenience. Durable, value-focused, and fun – ideal for gifting young music fans.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Huge battery backup
Deep bass and clear calls
Reasons to avoid
Limited advanced codecs
Soundstage not very wide
Why choose this product?
Gift for durable build, massive battery, and enjoyable everyday listening.
JBL Wave Beam sports a stick-closed design, punchy bass through 8mm drivers, and up to 32hr playtime. Noise isolation, IP54 rating, and voice assistant compatibility enhance convenience. Lightweight comfort plus fast charging add to their gift value. Audio is clear, balanced, and suitable for varied genres. ANC is absent but passive noise block does well. Value and call quality are standout points.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great passive noise isolation
Comfortable for long wear
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Case build basic
Why choose this product?
Gift JBL Wave Beam for deep bass, good battery, and call clarity at a value price.
Nothing Ear (a) 2024 brings ChatGPT compatibility, LDAC hi-res audio, and signature transparent design. 11mm ceramic drivers offer wide soundstage, balanced bass, and detailed highs. ANC works decently but not best in class; battery life and call quality are modern. Customizable sound and comfort are highlights. The design is striking and premium, suitable for tech-savvy recipients.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Hi-res sound, broad codec support
ChatGPT/smartphone ecosystem
Reasons to avoid
ANC and battery just average
Case prone to scratches
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers like sound accuracy, codec richness, and trendy design. ANC and battery life draw some criticism.
Why choose this product?
Gift Nothing Ear (a) for hi-tech audio and conversation features with unique looks.
Google Pixel Buds Pro offer advanced ANC, clear calling with multipoint support, and spatial audio for immersive experience. Comfort has improved, and battery life is competitive. Android-integration is seamless thanks to fast pairing and smart features.
Balanced and enjoyable sound works well across genres. While customization is limited, everyday usability is a highlight for Android users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent ANC and comfort
Spatial audio + multipoint
Reasons to avoid
Limited custom gestures
Best for Android users only
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers love comfort, ANC effectiveness, and smart pairing. Customisation and iOS use get mixed responses.
Why choose this product?
For pure Android integration, effective ANC, and enjoyable audio, the Pixel Buds Pro are a top gift pick.
Reasons to consider when buying earbuds as a gift
- Design: Always check the design of the earbuds before buying them, so they offer quality sound without causing discomfort.
- Sound quality: Check out the reviews about the sound quality of the earphones to see if it matches your music taste.
- ANC: ANC is a really good feature to cut off ambient noise to enjoy your music.
- Battery: Get the earbuds which give you a long battery backup and check them with ANC and without ANC on the earphones.
- App compatibility: If you are a music fan, then go for the one with app support for better sound customisation.
Are wireless earphones better than wired ones as gifts?
Wireless earphones are more convenient and trendy, making them a popular gifting choice. Wired options still suit those who value simplicity and consistent quality.
Do earphones make a good long-term gift?
Yes, with durable designs and advanced features, quality earphones can last years, offering both practicality and enjoyment.
Which type of earphones should I gift for fitness lovers?
Sports-focused earphones with sweat resistance, secure fit, and long battery life are ideal for gym-goers and runners.
Top 3 features of the best earbuds as gift
|Earbuds as a gift
|Driver
|Battery Life
|Water Resist
|Apple AirPods 4
|Custom
|~24hrs
|IP54
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
|12.4mm
|54hrs
|IP55
|Sony WF-C510
|6mm
|22hrs
|IPX4
|JBL Live Beam 3
|10mm
|48hrs
|IP55
|OnePlus Nord Buds 2r
|12.4mm
|38hrs
|IPX5
|CMF Nothing Buds 2a
|12.4mm
|35.5hrs
|IP54
|OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro
|12.4mm
|54hrs
|IP55
|JBL Wave Beam
|8mm
|32hrs
|IP54
|Nothing Ear (a) 2024
|11mm
|~40hrs
|Yes
|Google Pixel Buds Pro
|Custom
|31hrs
|Yes
Similar articles for you
Flipkart Big Billion Sale pre-deals revealed: Up to 80% off on headphones, earbuds and more
Flipkart Big Billion Days brings early laptop deals from Acer, Lenovo and more
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 teases upcoming mega discounts on laptops, TVs and more
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals revealed on soundbars and speakers
- What is a good budget for gifting earphones?
Between ₹2000 and ₹8000, depending on features and brand preference.
- Are noise-cancelling earphones worth gifting?
Yes, they enhance focus and enjoyment, especially for travellers and remote workers.
- Do earphones make a good gift for students?
Absolutely, they’re useful for online classes, music, and leisure activities.
- Should I choose in-ear or over-ear style for a gift?
In-ear is more portable, while over-ear offers immersive sound—choose based on the recipient’s lifestyle.
- Can earphones be gifted to non-tech savvy people?
Yes, many models are simple to use with plug-and-play or one-touch Bluetooth pairing.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.