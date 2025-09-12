Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Deals LIVE on laptops from Acer, Lenovo and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days is around the corner, officially starting on 23rd September, but shoppers don’t have to wait to grab exciting laptop deals. Early offers are already live, giving you the chance to save big before the main event begins. Kickstart Big Billion Days with early laptop savings.

From premium ultrabooks to powerful gaming machines, these deals cover a wide variety of laptops suited for work, play, and everyday use. Alongside discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank card benefits, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers to make upgrades more affordable. These early deals make it easier than ever to secure the perfect laptop before the festive rush.

The Acer Aspire 3 is a slim and portable laptop designed for everyday users seeking performance and mobility. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it handles daily tasks like browsing, streaming, and office applications with ease. Its 14-inch Full HD IPS display delivers clear and vibrant visuals, making it suitable for studying and work. At just 1.45 kg, this laptop is lightweight and easy to carry around.

With a fast 512 GB SSD, the Aspire 3 ensures quick boot-up and smooth multitasking. The integrated Intel UHD graphics is ideal for basic multimedia needs. It also includes a webcam with a privacy shutter, a modern Windows 11 Home interface, and a durable design. This makes the Aspire 3 an excellent choice for students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U, up to 4.4 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 14-inch Full HD IPS (1920×1080) Graphics Intel UHD Integrated Graphics Click Here to Buy

The Lenovo V15 G2 offers a reliable and stylish solution for multitasking, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With 8 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD, it quickly loads applications and handles processing smoothly. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing for work and entertainment. Its slim Iron Grey design makes it a professional-looking option that balances performance and portability at 1.7 kg.

Built for efficiency, this laptop offers features like Iris Xe graphics for light creative tasks, dual-array microphones for clear calls, and TPM 2.0 security for data protection. It is ideal for office professionals, remote workers, and students who need both performance and reliability in one system.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7, up to 4.2 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, Anti-glare (1920×1080) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics Click Here to Buy

The Acer Aspire Vero is an eco-conscious laptop designed with recycled materials without compromising on build quality. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, offering a solid balance of speed and functionality. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology makes viewing comfortable and vibrant. The 1.8 kg body in Volcano Grey provides modern appeal and durability.

Ideal for both productivity and entertainment, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life and includes MS Office. The Aspire Vero also stands out with a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, USB-C support, and Wi-Fi 6 for seamless connectivity—all making it versatile for professionals, travellers, and students alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 11th Gen 1155G7, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 12 GB) Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS (1920×1080) Battery Up to 10 hours Click Here to Buy

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2025) offers excellent usability in a thin and light design. Running on the Intel Core i3 N305 processor with 8 cores, it is capable of multitasking for school, office, or home needs. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is TÜV Rheinland certified, reducing glare and eye strain while delivering clear visuals. With a 1.63 kg weight, it is easy to carry while maintaining a large screen.

This model includes Microsoft Office 2024 (lifetime) and Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), making it work-ready from the start. Enhanced security with a webcam shutter, fast Wi-Fi 6E, and a durable military-grade build make it a dependable laptop for long-term use for both students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 N305, up to 3.8 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare, 250 nits brightness Software MS Office 2024 + M365 Basic Click Here to Buy

The MSI GL63 8RC is a gaming laptop designed for entry-level players, powered by an Intel Core i5 8th Gen CPU and NVIDIA GTX 1050 GPU with 4 GB VRAM. With a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, it provides an enjoyable gaming experience. MSI includes a SteelSeries-designed backlit gaming keyboard, ensuring a fully immersive setup. Weighing 2.2 kg, it balances gaming power with portability.

Offering 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD, the laptop has sufficient storage, though it lacks the speed of an SSD. Cooling technologies like Cooler Boost 5 provide thermal efficiency, while immersive Nahimic 3 audio enhances gameplay. It is an affordable option for gamers preferring a solid build and mid-level graphics.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8300H, up to 4.0 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 1 TB HDD Display 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare TN panel Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 4 GB Click Here to Buy

The Lenovo i5 H Series gaming laptop runs on Intel Core i5 11th Gen and NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, making it a powerful partner for gamers and productivity users. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display ensures bright views with anti-glare comfort, while its slim Shadow Black design offers both gaming aesthetics and durability. At 2.25 kg, it balances power with portability.

Its 8 GB RAM paired with a 512 GB SSD ensures fast boot times and performance during multitasking. Features like Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and backlit keyboard make it highly versatile. With an 8-hour battery, it satisfies gamers and professionals looking for work and entertainment in one device.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11320H, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1650, 4 GB Click Here to Buy

The HP Victus offers budget gaming power with AMD Ryzen 5 and Radeon RX 6500M GPU featuring 4 GB VRAM. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides vivid visuals, while the unique Blue design adds a stylish edge. With 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD, it is suitable for light to mid-range gaming and daily tasks.

Although it delivers solid graphics performance, its 3-hour battery life is shorter compared to rivals. Still, this makes a great first gaming laptop choice for enthusiasts on a budget with reliable HP build quality.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6500M, 4 GB Click Here to Buy

The Acer Nitro V is a gaming-centric laptop built with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Hexa Core and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU (6 GB VRAM). Supporting 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it offers excellent speed and multitasking capacity. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for competitive gaming with smooth visuals.

Crafted in Obsidian Black, it delivers long-term reliability with its cooling system and solid battery backup. Its advanced connectivity includes USB 4 and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring modern gaming standards are met. Designed for gamers, it enhances performance in every way.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 7535HS, up to 4.55 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144 Hz refresh rate Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6 GB Click Here to Buy

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 elevates immersion with its 17.3-inch FHD display at a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colours. Backed by Intel Core i5 11th Gen and RTX 2050 GPU, paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it meets modern gaming demands. The military-grade toughness with an RGB keyboard ensures durability and style in gaming sessions.

Its features include AI noise-cancelling audio, Thunderbolt 4, and Windows 11 optimisation. At 2.6 kg, it is slightly heavier but perfectly crafted for gamers who demand performance, visuals, and design in one package.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11400H, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 17.3-inch Full HD IPS, 165 Hz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4 GB Click Here to Buy

The ASUS Vivobook Gaming blends elegant design with reliable gaming performance, thanks to Intel Core i5 9th Gen CPU and NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU (4 GB VRAM). The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level screen provides 100% sRGB and 300 nits brightness, excellent for gaming and media. At 2.14 kg, it retains portability while offering powerful features inside.

It comes with 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and MS Office, giving users both speed and productivity tools. Features like a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, and Harman/Kardon audio enhance utility. This is a balanced machine for both work and gaming.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 9th Gen, up to 4.1 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level, 100% sRGB, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1650, 4 GB Click Here to Buy

FAQs When does Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 start? The sale officially begins on 23rd September, but early laptop deals are live now.

Which brands are featured in early laptop deals? HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer, and more are part of the line-up.

Can I get no-cost EMI on early deals? Yes, Flipkart offers EMI and bank card options to make purchases easier.

Are gaming laptops part of the offers? Yes, powerful gaming laptops with the latest GPUs are included in early deals.

Can I exchange my old laptop during early deals? Yes, Flipkart provides exchange offers for additional savings, both before and after 23rd September.

