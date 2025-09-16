Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals revealed on soundbars and speakers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is all set to begin from 23rd September, but the excitement has already started with early deals going live on top audio products. From premium speakers to powerful soundbars, shoppers can grab impressive discounts before the sale officially kicks off. Flipkart Big Billion Days early deals on soundbar and speakers

These early offers cover some of the most trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, and more. Whether you want to upgrade your home entertainment or enjoy portable music on the go, these deals are designed to deliver both quality and savings. Now is the perfect time to make your audio upgrade.

The Samsung HW-C45E/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar delivering immersive sound with a wireless subwoofer that enhances the bass for a rich audio experience. It supports Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X for spacious 3D sound, making it perfect for movies, music, and sports. The Bass Boost mode further elevates bass performance, while its audio source sensing feature optimizes sound clarity depending on the content.

With 300 W power output, Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek black design, this soundbar is ideal for users seeking home theater quality in a compact form. It heightens the experience by offering theater-like sound for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Power Output 300 W Channel Configuration 2.1 Channel Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless Subwoofer Audio Technologies Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual:X Special Features Bass Boost Mode, Audio Source Sensing Click Here to Buy

JBL Cinema SB241 is a 2.1 channel soundbar designed to deliver precise and powerful audio with a wired subwoofer for enhanced deep bass. It offers 110 W RMS power output and supports Dolby Digital audio, creating an immersive home cinema experience. The soundbar includes a dedicated voice mode button on the remote to enhance dialogue clarity, ensuring clear conversations over background sounds.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and Optical input, allowing flexible integration with various devices. Its ultra-low-profile design fits neatly under TVs without obstructing the screen, making it a versatile addition to any living space.

Specifications Power Output 110 W RMS Channel Configuration 2.1 Channel Subwoofer Wired Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Special Features Voice Enhancement Mode, Wall-Mountable Click Here to Buy

The LG S40T offers a robust 300 W power output from a 2.1 channel soundbar system with built-in subwoofer. Featuring Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Surround EX, it delivers immersive surround sound for music and movies. Its AI Sound Pro adjusts audio settings to match content, while the WOW interface enhances user experience for personalized listening.

With a sleek black finish and wall mount availability, it fits well in modern home setups. The soundbar also boasts recycled plastic parts, making it an eco-friendly choice for audiophiles conscious about sustainability.

Specifications Power Output 300 W Channel Configuration 2.1 Channel Audio Technologies Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Surround EX, AI Sound Pro Subwoofer Built-in Design Wall-mountable, Eco-friendly materials Click Here to Buy

Sony HT-G700 is a 3.1 channel soundbar offering 400 W power with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive home theater sound. The device features vertical surround engine technology, creating true multidimensional audio without additional speakers. Its wireless subwoofer delivers deep bass, and the dedicated center speaker ensures clear dialogue.

It also includes a versatile audio enhancement button that converts stereo sound into cinematic 7.1.2 surround sound. Bluetooth connectivity and a sleek black design make this soundbar suitable for transforming any living room into a cinematic space.

Specifications Power Output 400 W Channel Configuration 3.1 Channel Audio Technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Vertical Surround Engine Subwoofer Wireless Special Features Audio Enhancement Button, Dedicated Center Speaker Click Here to Buy

The JBL Bar 500 Pro is a powerful 5.1 channel soundbar with 590 W output featuring Dolby Atmos and Multibeam Surround Sound technology. It includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that produces deep, precise bass, effectively recreating a theater-grade 3D audio experience without extra speakers. The PureVoice Dialogue Enhancement ensures crystal-clear voices even in high-action scenes.

Equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and voice assistant compatibility, it connects effortlessly to multiple streaming services. The soundbar supports HDMI eARC and 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, combining superior sound and video into a seamless entertainment setup.

Specifications Power Output 590 W Channel Configuration 5.1 Channel Audio Technologies Dolby Atmos, Multibeam Surround Sound, PureVoice Subwoofer Wireless 10-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI eARC, Voice Assistant Support Click Here to Buy

Sony ULT Field1 is a compact, ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof ratings, perfect for outdoor and on-the-go use. Delivering powerful sound with boosted bass via the dedicated ULT button, it offers an immersive audio experience despite its small size. It features up to 12 hours of battery life.

The speaker’s robust construction makes it resilient to rough treatment, while a built-in microphone allows hands-free calls with echo cancellation. Its DSP technology spreads sound evenly, supporting wireless stereo pairing with another ULT Field1 for wider audio coverage.

Specifications Channel Configuration 2.0 Channel Water/Dust Resistance IP67 rated Battery Life Up to 12 hours Special Features ULT Bass Button, Shockproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing Connectivity Connectivity Click Here to Buy

The JBL Flip Essential 2 is a portable mono Bluetooth speaker producing 20 W RMS sound output, designed for clear and deep bass performance. Featuring IPX7 waterproofing, it is suitable for outdoor and poolside use. The speaker delivers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and uses Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless wireless connectivity.

Its compact design makes it easy to carry, and it supports pairing with other JBL speakers for an expanded stereo experience. The speaker has no built-in mic and emphasizes music playback quality with strong bass.

Specifications Power Output 20 W RMS Channel Configuration Mono Water Resistance IPX7 waterproof Battery Life Up to 10 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Click Here to Buy

The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a portable mono Bluetooth speaker known for rich, Hi-Fi audio in a compact form factor. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life and features PositionIQ technology that adjusts sound based on speaker orientation for optimal audio output. IP67 rating ensures waterproof and dustproof durability.

The silicone-coated body adds shock resistance, and it supports simple Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity along with echo reduction for clear hands-free calls. The speaker’s utility loop allows easy carrying or attachment to bags.

Specifications Channel Configuration Mono Battery Life Up to 12 hours Water/Dust Resistance IP67 rated Special Features PositionIQ, Echo Reduction Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Click Here to Buy

The Beats Pill is a stylish portable mono Bluetooth speaker with IPX67 dust and water resistance, ideal for travel and outdoor use. It delivers 20 W of power and uses USB-C for fast charging. This speaker focuses on portability while providing powerful sound with deep bass.

The sleek champagne gold design is highly portable, and it supports effortless Bluetooth pairing for mobile devices. Its compact size makes it easy to carry along anywhere.

Specifications Power Output 20 W Channel Configuration Mono Water/Dust Resistance IPX67 rated Charging Port USB-C Connectivity Bluetooth Click Here to Buy

Portronics Fynix offers a stereo Bluetooth speaker with 30 W power output and dual passive radiators that deliver 360° surround sound. The compact speaker supports up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. It features a sleek black exterior suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Enhanced sound clarity and deeper bass define the audio experience, making it ideal for parties and casual listening. The speaker is compatible with a broad range of devices and provides stable Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications Power Output 30 W Channel Configuration Stereo Sound Feature Dual Passive Radiators 360° Surround Sound Battery Life Up to 6 hours Connectivity Bluetooth Click Here to Buy

