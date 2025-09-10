Flipkart Big Billion Sale pre-deals revealed: Up to 80% off on headphones, earbuds and more

The wait for Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale 2025 has already started on an exciting note, with the platform revealing its pre-deals. Shoppers looking to grab the best in audio accessories can now find headphones, earbuds, and other devices at discounts of up to 80%. Flipkart Big Billion Sale goes live soon! Check out the pre-deals on a range of earbuds and headphones.

Popular brands are part of the line-up, making it the perfect time to snag high-quality gadgets without overspending. From budget-friendly options to premium picks, the sale covers a wide range of choices for music lovers, gamers, and professionals alike. These early offers give a glimpse of what’s to come once the sale officially begins, building anticipation among customers.

With the festival season around the corner, these deals are expected to draw heavy interest from buyers across India. If you’ve been planning to get new audio gear, this is a chance to lock in massive savings before the main event.

Looking for the best deals on headphones and earbuds this festive season? The Flipkart Big Billion Sale brings the boAt Airdopes Alpha Gen 2 at a massive 77% off. These earbuds aren’t just about sound, they add value to your daily routine. Long commutes feel shorter, calls stay clear even in noisy spots, and gaming becomes smooth with low latency mode.

With 45 hours of playtime, you don’t have to keep reaching for the charger. Compact, reliable, and designed for everyday life, these Airdopes make music, work, and play effortless. Grab them now during the Flipkart sale to enjoy unmatched deals.

Specifications Playtime Up to 45 hours Drivers 13mm boAt Signature Sound Microphones Quad mics with ENx Tech Low Latency Mode 50ms BEAST Mode Charging ASAP Charge + USB Type-C Click Here to Buy

The Flipkart Big Billion Sale is bringing the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 at 32% off, making it one of the best deals on headphones right now. With a solid 20-hour battery, these neckband earphones keep you tuned in through work, workouts, or binge sessions without frequent charging.

A quick 10-minute charge fuels hours of play, so you’re never left waiting. The lightweight design adds comfort, while deep bass keeps music lively and calls clear. Perfect for those searching for deals on earbuds and deals on Flipkart this season.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 20 hours Charging 10-minute quick charge Design Lightweight neckband style Audio Deep bass tuning Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Click Here to Buy

The Flipkart Big Billion Sale is offering the Soundcore H30i at a massive 75% off, making it one of the best deals on headphones this season. Designed for everyday comfort and long listening hours, these headphones bring pure bass that adds depth to music, movies, and calls.

With an incredible 70-hour battery, you can go days without recharging, while the foldable design makes them easy to carry wherever life takes you. Multipoint connection helps you switch between devices in seconds, work calls on your laptop, music on your phone.

Specifications Playtime Up to 70 hours Drivers 40mm Pure Bass technology Bluetooth Version 5.3, 15m range Design Foldable, lightweight with soft earcups Connection Multipoint for 2 devices Click Here to Buy

The Flipkart Big Billion Sale brings the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r at 20% off, giving you the perfect chance to grab one of the best deals on earbuds. Designed for non-stop music lovers, a 10-minute charge powers 8 hours of playback, while a full charge delivers up to 54 hours.

Dual connection makes switching between phone and laptop effortless, and AI noise cancellation keeps calls clear even in busy environments. With these buds, long journeys, work calls, and entertainment all get a serious boost, making this one of the smartest deals on Flipkart this season.

Specifications Playback Up to 54 hours Fast Charging 10 minutes = 8 hours Drivers 12.4mm Titanium-coated with 3D audio Microphones Dual-mic AI call noise cancellation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 + dual device pairing Click Here to Buy

This festive season, the Flipkart Big Billion Sale is giving audiophiles and gamers a big win with the boAt Rockerz 480, now at 57% off. These headphones are built to fit into every part of your day, 60 hours of battery means fewer charging breaks, while BEAST Mode with 40 ms low latency makes gaming feel smoother and more responsive.

Dual pairing makes it easy to switch between devices, keeping work and play seamless. With this deal on Flipkart, you’re not just buying headphones, you’re getting comfort, style, and utility rolled into one.

Specifications Playback Up to 60 hours Drivers 40mm boAt Signature Sound Low Latency 40 ms BEAST Mode Lighting RGB LEDs with 6 modes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 + dual pairing Click Here to Buy

During the Flipkart Big Billion Sale, the realme Buds T200x are available at 48% off, making them one of the best deals on earbuds this season. These earbuds bring powerful 12.4mm bass drivers and 25dB active noise cancellation to your daily routine, letting music, podcasts, and calls feel clear and uninterrupted.

With up to 48 hours of playback and IP55 dust and water resistance, they’re ready for workouts, travel, or long commutes. Quad-mic AI call tech keeps conversations crisp, and dual device connection ensures seamless switching between phone and laptop.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Noise Cancellation 25dB ANC Playback Up to 48 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 + dual device pairing Durability IP55 dust and water resistance Click Here to Buy

Get up to 35 hours of uninterrupted music with the realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, now available at 50% off during the sale. Designed for everyday use, these neckband earphones feature 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers for deep, immersive sound and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for crystal-clear calls.

Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity and dual device support allows effortless multitasking. Gamers and streamers will love the 45ms low latency mode, making video and gaming playback perfectly synced.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Playback Up to 35 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection Noise Cancellation ENC for calls Durability IP55 Dust & Water Resistant Click Here to Buy

Level up your music and gaming experience with ZEBRONICS Thunder, designed for immersive audio and extended play. With a massive 60-hour battery life at 50% volume, you can enjoy non-stop music, podcasts, or gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

The built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphone ensures clear calls, while voice assistant support (Google Assistant & Siri) allows hands-free control. The headphones’ ergonomic over-the-head design with soft ear cups guarantees comfort during long listening sessions.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, MicroSD Battery Life 60 hours at 50% volume Charging Time 1.5 hours via Type-C Noise Cancellation ENC for calls Design On-ear, ergonomic, soft ear cups Click Here to Buy

These OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds make daily music, calls, and work-from-anywhere sessions effortless. With 49dB active noise cancellation, they block distractions, letting you focus or relax with crisp sound and deep bass.

BassWave 2.0 brings richer music, while CrystalClearCall ensures every conversation is sharp and clear. Perfect for long commutes, work, or workouts, these earbuds combine convenience, quality, and comfort at an 18% discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale.

Specifications Type True Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancellation 49dB ANC Battery Life Up to 44 hours playback Connectivity Bluetooth, Dual Device Connection Fast Charging 10 mins for 11 hours playback Click Here to Buy

The Noise Buds VS102 Neo make music, calls, and workouts effortless while keeping you in the moment. With 40 hours of playtime and Instacharge giving 2 hours in just 10 minutes, you can stay unplugged longer. Environmental Noise Cancellation with a quad-mic system keeps calls crisp even in busy surroundings.

Available at a massive 77% off during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale, these earbuds are perfect for anyone looking for value and convenience. Grab the best deals on headphones and earbuds now!

Specifications Type True Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancellation Environmental Noise Cancellation (Quad Mic) Battery Life 40 hours playback Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, Hyper Sync Fast Charging 10 mins = 120 mins playback Click Here to Buy

FAQs on earbuds, headphones Which is better for daily use: headphones or earbuds? Earbuds are compact and travel-friendly, while headphones offer better sound quality and comfort for long listening sessions.

Do wireless earbuds have good battery life? Most wireless earbuds offer 4–8 hours on a single charge, with charging cases extending usage up to 24–30 hours.

Are noise-cancelling headphones worth buying? Yes, they reduce background sounds, making them ideal for travel, office work, or immersive music experiences.

Can I use Bluetooth headphones for gaming? Yes, but wired or low-latency gaming earbuds are better if you want faster response and minimal audio lag.

Are earbuds safe for ears? Using them at moderate volume and taking breaks is safe. Prolonged loud use may damage hearing.

