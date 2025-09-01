Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 teases huge deals on laptops, TVs, speakers and cameras

The countdown to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has begun, and the stage is already buzzing with teaser deals that feel like a sneak peek into a blockbuster show. From laptops and TVs to speakers and cameras, Flipkart is hinting at jaw-dropping discounts that could redefine festive shopping this year. Early glimpses of blockbuster deals have shoppers buzzing.

These teasers are more than just numbers on a screen—they’re signals of what’s coming, sparking excitement and curiosity among shoppers. With promises of incredible savings on top tech and entertainment essentials, the Big Billion Days Sale is gearing up to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever.

1. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 combines powerful performance with portability, featuring a 7th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad-core processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display offers vibrant visuals with good colour accuracy, making it ideal for productivity and multimedia.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Weighing only 1.63 kg and running Windows 11 Home, it includes a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast storage. Multiple I/O options, Wi-Fi 6E, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed make it a versatile thin and light laptop.

2. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Series

Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge offers a sleek 15.6-inch laptop with a full-metal chassis and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, balancing mobile performance and battery life. It delivers up to 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, suitable for multitasking and storage-heavy tasks.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

The device features Windows 11 Home and AI-powered PC enhancements such as CoPilot AI for productivity. Weighing just 1.55 kg, it’s ideal for users seeking portability with enterprise-level security and a stunning sapphire blue finish.

3. HP Omen AMD Ryzen 7 Octa Core 7840HS

The HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop introduces the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, delivering high-speed gaming and content creation. It comes equipped with a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU supporting graphics-intensive applications.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Featuring a 165Hz refresh rate display and Windows 11 Home, the Omen balances power and responsiveness. Its Shadow Black design blends portability with performance for immersive gaming at 2.37 kg.

4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2025)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a robust 15.6-inch gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS hexa-core with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics for smooth gameplay and creative work.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

The laptop offers a 144Hz FHD display and Windows 11 Home in a durable Graphite Black chassis. Weighing 2.3 kg, it is ideal for gamers looking for a balance of performance and portability.

5. SONY Bravia 2 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV delivers stunning ultra-high-definition visuals with vibrant contrast and color accuracy. It supports a range of HDR formats for a cinematic viewing experience and comes with Android TV for access to apps and streaming services.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Optimized for PlayStation 5 gaming, it ensures smooth gameplay with low latency and enhanced graphics. Its sleek design and smart features make it an excellent choice for immersive home entertainment.

6. Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 138 cm (55 inch)

The Samsung Crystal 4K 55-inch Smart TV features Infinity Vision technology delivering bright, sharp 4K visuals with HDR10+ support. It runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, offering a smooth interface and over 100 free channels via the app store.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Voice-assistance through Bixby and universal gestures enhance user interaction. The slim, minimalist design includes enhanced security with Samsung Knox, making it a sleek and secure smart TV for modern living rooms.

7. SONY ULT Field1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Sony’s ULT Field1 is an ultra-portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor use with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It provides 12 hours of battery life and crystal-clear 2.0 channel audio, plus a handy ULT button for instant preset switching.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Its compact design in white makes it easy to carry while delivering a rich sound with deep bass. Perfect for travel and adventure with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming.

8. Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable (2nd Gen)

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is a portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker delivering high-fidelity mono audio with deep bass and balanced sound. Its compact design is rugged and waterproof, making it ideal for outdoor and travel use.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

With a built-in microphone, it supports speakerphone calls and voice assistants. The rechargeable battery grants hours of playback time, and the speaker pairs easily with multiple devices for seamless connectivity.

9. FUJIFILM Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a fun, easy-to-use instant film camera perfect for quick snapshots. It’s compact and lightweight with an automatic exposure feature for capturing bright and balanced photos in various lighting conditions.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

The camera uses Instax Mini instant film producing classic credit-card sized prints instantly. Designed with a retractable lens and simple controls, it is ideal for beginners and casual photographers alike.

10. SONY Alpha ILCE-6600 APS-C Mirrorless Camera

The Sony Alpha ILCE-6600 is a high-performance APS-C mirrorless camera with advanced 4K video recording and Eye AF for precision autofocus on subjects. Its compact body houses a BIONZ X image processor delivering sharp, detailed images.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

It offers real-time tracking, weather sealing, and 5-axis image stabilisation, making it suitable for professional photography. The camera supports a wide ISO range for low light shooting and has a robust battery life for extended use.

FAQs When will the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begin? The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale usually starts during the festive season, with exact dates announced closer to launch. Shoppers can expect days packed with exclusive deals across all categories.

What kind of products are included in the Big Billion Days Sale? The sale covers a wide range of categories including laptops, TVs, speakers, cameras, fashion, home appliances, and much more, making it a complete shopping destination.

Are there special discounts on electronics during the sale? Yes, electronics get some of the biggest highlights during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with significant discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones, and accessories.

Will there be bank offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale? Absolutely. Flipkart usually partners with leading banks and payment providers to offer instant discounts, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options for extra savings.

Can I expect early access deals during the Big Billion Days Sale? Yes, Flipkart often provides early access deals for Plus members, allowing them to grab top offers before the sale officially opens to everyone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.