‘Luckiest mom’, Madonna shares ‘proud’ moment son Rocco paints a nude model live in Italy

The Queen of Pop recently had a proud mother moment in Italy. Taking to her socials, Madonna shared her son Rocco Ritchie's talent during the Exhibition of Luigi and Lango in Milan. The video clip shared by the 65-year-old singer shows Rocco painting American model Lynley Eilers. onstage as orchestral music played in the background. As she shared her eldest son's talent to her 19 million Instagram followers, she declared herself to be the “luckiest mom in the world.” This shows how the iconic singer shares a strong bond with her children.

Attention Editors: No new uses are permitted of RC2LQ3ARKES5. Usage rights have been withdrawn by the source. Prior uses may remain online. Regions Affected: WORLDWIDE Please remove it from your systems, as follows: If this image is intended for a publication that has NOT yet gone to print, please cancel publication of this image. If this image is archived in any of your systems, please permanently delete it. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Reuters Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Britain October 14, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO USE AFTER OCTOBER 14, 2024.(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his live act, the 23-year-old artist painted the nude model who appeared on stage with only a base coat of white paint on her body. As the act began, she handed Rocco a cigarette, who took a puff before painting her body in artistic strokes. Against the white base coat, the striking red, blue, and yellow strokes added a touch of vibrant contrast. The artist and the muse both shared a cigarette during the act, which was set in an avant-garde ambience with several candles lit around the centre stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the caption of her post, Madonna reflected on the graceful evening and expressed gratitude for those “who made it possible.” “A Magical Evening at The Palazzo Reale ! The Exhibition of @luigiandiango was amazing but To watch my son Rocco’s paint a model live @lynleyeilers was Truly a magical experience while musicians played Ravel’s “ Bolero” — A. moment I will never forget! Bravo @roccoritchie . ♥️ I am so proud of you and certainly the luckiest Mom in the world! Thank you to everyone who made it possible! Especially @luigiandiango,” she wrote.

The Like A Prayer singer endured a health scare earlier this year after suffering from a severe form of bacterial infection. Following her recovery, she paid special tribute to her children, who “showed up”, making her health battle easier. Prior to the Vogue singer's illness due to which she was rushed to the ICU, Madonna was performing across various states as part of The Celebration Tour. However, she resumed the tour once she regained the strength to perform for long hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON