Lucky Ali reveals why he maintained distance from Bollywood, it wasn't because of ‘toxicity’: ‘Badtameezi hui lekin...'

Lucky Ali reveals why he stepped away from Bollywood

Lucky Ali talked about a time when he didn't know what he wanted to do next in life. He said, “In between, I did films and sang songs, but there came a time when I didn't know what to do next. I wanted to sing in my own way. O Sanam was the result of that search for freedom. In 2015, I distanced myself from the industry. Hann mere saath badtameezi hui thi lekin main industry ke toxicity se bhaaga nahi tha, bas oob gaya tha (Yes, I was mistreated, but I didn't run away from the industry's toxicity; I was simply fed up).”

Lucky Ali recalls how he felt after his dad Mehmood's death

He added, “Baba ke guzar jaane ke baad laga, wahan ab kuch bacha nahi hai. Na koi dost tha, na koi apnapan (After baba passed away, I felt there was nothing left there. I had no friends, no closeness). Yes, I did Trikal and Bharat Ek Khoj with Shyam Benegal. I learned a lot from artists like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Om Puri. After a while, I returned to music, with my own label and my own style. There was no competition for me. I understood that if you do true and good work, people will listen, and if you do nonsense, they will reject you.”

He added that he feels he is alive but hasn't reached any destination. The singer added that a person reaches their destination when "their journey ends, when they have to answer for their accomplishments and failures". He also said that "it's our work that matters after we're gone."

About Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali made his singing debut with the album Sunoh, for which he won the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards; he also won the Channel V Viewers' Choice Award in 1997. His next album was Sifar, followed by Aks and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai. He is also known for songs such as Anjaani Raahon Mein, Nasha Nasha, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and Aa Bhi Jaa, among others.

He sang in films such as Sur (2003), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and Tamasha (2015). He has worked with composers such as AR Rahman, Vishal–Shekhar, Mikey McCleary, and Prashant Pillai, among others.