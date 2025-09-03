Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande part ways with wife Neha after 17 years of marriage, vows to co-parent daughter Renuka

National Award-winning Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande has announced his separation from his wife, Neha, after 17 years of marriage. In his post, the singer revealed that their legal separation was finalised in 2024 and that they continue to co-parent their daughter Renuka. Rahul Deshpande with his wife Neha and daughter Renuka.

Rahul Despande announces separation from wife

On Tuesday, Rahul took to Instagram and shared that he and his wife had parted ways. He explained that the delay in announcing it was because he needed time to deal with it privately. He wrote, “Dear friends, each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that’s why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024.”

He added, “I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interests of our daughter, Renuka, at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability.”

Rahul also urged fans for privacy, writing, “While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul.”

About Rahul Deshpande

Renowned for his contributions to Hindustani classical music and Marathi musical theatre, Rahul is the grandson of legendary vocalist Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande, a prominent figure of the Patiala Gharana. He made a mark in Marathi cinema with his playback singing and won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Me Vasantrao, a biographical portrayal of his grandfather’s life, in which he also played the lead role.

He has also been involved in reviving classic Marathi plays such as Sangeet Maanapmaan and Sangeet Sanshaykallol, bringing them to new audiences.