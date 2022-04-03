Matteo Bocelli: I would really like to explore the Bollywood scene while I am here

Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, the youngest son of world icon and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, is on his very first trip to India. This is the 25-year-old’s first visit to Mumbai and he is here “for a special project.” He is collaborating with Amaal Malik and sister duo Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar on a new song titled Amore.

“I’ve always wanted to visit India since I was very young. Now, the stars have finally aligned and I’m delighted to be here at last,” he tells us.

A graduate of the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany, Matteo’s musical journey began when he was a child. By age six, he had begun learning piano, though for years he still preferred to sing alone. It was only in 2015 that he considered sharing his talent beyond his family. Matteo was 18 when he debuted on stage alongside Leo Nucci and Sumi Jo to sing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum in his native Italy.

Asked what all he knows about the Indian music scene and the singer says, “Not as much as I would like! I would really like to explore the Bollywood scene while I am here.”

Other than that, he’s also looking forward to exploring the country that he says represents culture, history, and tradition in its finest form.

“On my brief trip I’m looking forward to trying out some local cuisines, meeting like-minded people from the music and entertainment industry and tour around to see some iconic landmarks in and around Mumbai,” Matteo says.

Matteo’s father, the 63-year-old world-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli has recorded 15 albums of pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums and nine complete operas, selling over 75 million records worldwide.

Talking about the pressure of living up to the family name, he says, “Not at all. I wanted to pursue music for myself and my dad always let me follow my dreams – regardless of the family name! He certainly never expected this to become a family business. He saw music as more of an important personal expression to have in your life, one he was happy to support.”

So will we see his father and him collaborate with Indian musician soon? “ That’s a very interesting idea, who knows what the future will hold! There are so many people I would love to work with here, l don’t want to say too much but let’s just say I think the fans are going to have a nice surprise soon,” he replies.

Other than music, Matteo is also set to make his acting debut in epic fantasy romance film Three Thousand Years of Longing alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

“Acting is an entirely new challenge for me – it’s something I enjoy immensely but am still very much in the exploratory stages of. I look forward to more opportunities and honing my skills in the future,” he ends.