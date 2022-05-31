Mika Singh recalls chat with Sidhu Moose Wala from last week: 'Said he could roam in Mumbai without security'

Singer Mika Singh has recalled his conversation with late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala when he visited Mumbai last week. In a new interview, Mika said that Sidhu Moose Wala told him that in Mumbai he could move freely without security. Mika also remembered Sidhu confiding in him that he previously got threats from 'gangsters'. (Also Read | Mika Singh on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Today I feel shame to say 'I am proud to be Punjabi')

Sidhu was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew his security cover. He had joined Congress in December last year ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking with India Today TV, Mika said, “Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time. Just last week he came to Mumbai. He told me that he could roam freely in Mumbai, without any security. I asked him to move to Mumbai in the future."

He also said, "He was a huge star. In just three years, he had made such a huge name for himself. Not just in Punjab, he had a fan following across the world. He used to write about true things in his songs. Is being successful a crime? His songs had an attitude in them. But Moose Wala himself wasn’t like that. People liked such songs of his and so he made them. The police and the government should take strict action (against Sidhu Moose Wala’s assailants)."

On Sunday, Mika shared a picture of himself with the late singer on Instagram. He captioned the post, "I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Further, he posted a video with the late singer and wrote, "Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe (May your soul rest in peace).. Satnam Waheguru."

