Mika Singh on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Today I feel shame to say 'I am proud to be Punjabi'

Mika Singh has shared his grief over the death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and requested the state government to take strict action in the matter. Posting a picture with the late singer-politician, Mika also wrote that he has always been a proud Punjabi but feels ashamed to say it now. (Also read: Drake shares pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at his death, fans wish they made a song together)

Sharing a pic soon after the news of Sidhu's death broke out, Mika wrote on Instagram, "I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabis. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Mika's Instagram post.

He also shared a video with the late singer. The video, apparently shot at a restaurant, shows Mika and Sidhu sitting together, along with a few others. Mika can be seen first introducing and then honouring Sidhu with an award before they sign off. Mika posted the video and captioned it as: "Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru."

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu was shot in Punjab's Mansa late on Sunday and was brought dead to the hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others, according to an ANI report.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer in a Facebook post. He is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

