Miley Cyrus' brother slams ‘lame’ Katy Perry, says she copied his sister's career: ‘It’s backfiring'

Katy Perry has been in the limelight for the past few days owing to her all-female Blue Origin space mission. Several Hollywood celebrities took a dig at Katy for her trip to space and called it painfully out of touch. Now Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus has taken aim at Katy, calling her ‘lame as f**k’ and claiming that she tried to copy his sister's career. (Also read: Jessica Chastain slams Katy Perry's all-female space mission amid growing backlash: 'Utter defeat of American feminism’) Trace Cyrus is calling out Katy Perry for allegedly trying to copy Miley Cyrus.

What Trace Cyrus said about Katy

Trace took to his Instagram account to share an angry video rant directed at Katy. In the video, he said, “I first knew Katy Perry and her team were lame as f**k when her career was first dying, and they were like, ‘Hm, what can we do? Well, what worked for Miley? She cut her hair off and it broke the internet and everyone freaked out and she bleached it blond. We should do that with you, Katy,'”

'It's not working. It's backfiring'

He went on to add, “Katy is like, ‘Yeah but could be do it slightly different?’ ‘No we are going to do exactly the same!’ Miley started working with Mike WiLL Made-It, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J—remember ‘J's on my feet? Started to transition doing more hip-hop stuff. 'We're gonna get you in with the hottest group, the Migos.' 'You're gonna do exactly what the f**k Miley did and blow up.' Guess what? It didn't f**king work. And then they just tried some EDM song or some s**t because EDM is hot. Didn't f**king work. Now we're gonna send your a** to space. Didn't f**king work. It's not working. It's backfiring. Stop.”

Miley has not commented on the claims made by her brother so far.

Last week, Katy Perry joined Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen for an 11-minute trip to space.

The singer and five other women made a safe return to Earth. Afterwards, Katy talked about the experience and said that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love”.