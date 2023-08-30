Miley Cyrus opens up about gruelling 12 hour-work schedule from Hannah Montana days

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her younger days and sharing the gruelling work schedule of over 12 hours from the time she was filming Hannah Montana. In the twelfth edition of her TikTok videos promoting the recent single Used To Be Young, the singer opened up about her hectic work day from when she was just 12 or 13 years old. (Also read: Used To Be Young: Miley Cyrus sings through her tears about ‘crazy’ old days. Watch video)

Miley recounts hectic schedule

Miley Cyrus recently released her new song Used to be Young.

Miley revealed that as a child actor, she had to wake up at 5:30 a.m. on a Friday to get her hair and makeup done for a whole day of at least eight separate interviews. It also included shoots and meetings, with 6:15 p.m. being the last starting point for the last meeting. Saturday began for Miley Cyrus from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. as she recalled how she was booked for the day due to several unspecified activities. The only off would be Sunday, after which she had to start filming Hannah Montana again the following Monday. Miley concluded by adding, "I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them. So... I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation."

Miley on why she stopped touring

Miley had recently opened up about why she stopped touring a few months ago. "That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life. If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off," she stated.

Miley Cyrus's new single Used to be Young released last week to enthusiastic fan response. In a statement, the singer added, “This song is about honouring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

