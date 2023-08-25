Used To Be Young: Miley Cyrus sings through her tears about ‘crazy’ old days. Watch video

Actor-singer Miley Cyrus has released a new song, following the success of Flowers. Titled Used To Be Young, the song is a simple and beautiful melody through which Miley seems to defend her younger days and all that she did that made headlines. (Also read: Single Soon: Selena Gomez releases new song about celebrating singlehood. Watch video) Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional new song and video; Used to be Young.

The video shows Miley in a dark room, facing the camera directly and singing the song. She fights tears, laughs, sings about how she was called ‘crazy and wild’ when in reality, she was simply living her life as a young woman. The lyrics go:

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That's fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s cause I used to be young

Fans of the singer were emotional after hearing the song. One fan wrote on Youtube, “She really went from #1 in the hearts to #1 public enemy to #1 in the hearts again. She’s been through so much drama while trying to figure out who she is. She is Miley Cyrus. Love her so much.” Another wrote, “Your talent knows no bounds, and your latest song is a testament to that. You're undoubtedly a genre luminary.”

In a statement following the track's release, Cyrus explained, “This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future.” She added, "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

Many fans also mentioned how Miley's Disney Channel friend Selena Gomez also released a song at the same time. Her song is titled Single Soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail