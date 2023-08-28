Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas for theft, intoxication

Actor Mitchel Musso who played Oliver Oken on the hit Disney show Hannah Montana was arrested in Texas recently. The actor was arrested for public intoxication and theft on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The 32-year-old stayed in the prison overnight and was released post paying a $1000 bond on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

As per the police, the actor created a “disturbance” and “selected a bag of chips and began eating them.”

A hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail reported a “disturbance” at around 7:15 p.m. in Rockwell, Texas, said the Rockwall Police Department in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The complainant reported to the police that a seemingly intoxicated person walked into their hotel, “selected a bag of chips and began eating them.”

“When asked to pay for them, the subject became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” continued the complainant.

The police contacted the subject outside the hotel who was later identified as Mitchel.

Mitchel showed signs of intoxication and was booked on the grounds of theft and public intoxication both of which are Class C Misdemeanors.

A record check revealed that Mitchel has a past of criminal records, “A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department," said the police.

In 2011, he was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California where he drove through an intersection and failed to do what the officer instructed him to do.

Mitchel Musso is best known for his portrayal of Oliver Oken, Hannah's best friend in the show Hannah Montanna. He voiced Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb and starred as King Brady on the show Pair of Kings which used to air on Disney XD.