Musicians Mithoon and Palak Muchhal to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Musician couple Mithoon and Palak Muchhal are set to tie the knot today. The bride’s brother, composer Palash Muchhal, tells us that the wedding ceremony is an intimate one, with just family. Confirming the same, a source says, “The couple has booked a small hall in Mumbai and will have the pheras in the presence of family. They wanted the wedding simple, but the reception is going to be a star-studded affair.”

The guest list, the source says, includes A-listers such as actors Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff, musicians Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and AR Rahman, among others. Actors Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai have also been invited.

For the big day, Palak is being styled by her mother, Amita Mucchal, while Mithoon has picked a Reza Shariffi outfit. For the haldi function, she picked a beautiful yellow outfit, while for her mehendi ceremony, she opted for a teal lehenga.

The floral-themed sangeet ceremony took place yesterday. The source says, “Family members and celebrities like Richa Sharma and Aditi Singh performed at the function. The bride and groom also did a performance together. It was a fun get-together of family members and friends.”

After the wedding, the couple has planned a trip overseas, but has kept the location under wraps.