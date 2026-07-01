National Guard outside Taylor Swift’s wedding venue? Viral video sparks security buzz at MSG | Watch

A video circulating online has sparked speculation after National Guard personnel were reportedly seen outside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, days ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding festivities.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, is congratulated by Taylor Swift as they celebrate the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Jan 26, 2025, in Kansas City.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to TMZ, “tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night,” with streets around the venue reportedly being closed off as preparations intensified.

The footage has fueled online chatter about whether the deployment is connected to the upcoming high-profile event.

Reports show coordination near the venue

TMZ also reported that a “massive meeting between NYPD and National Guard” was observed outside Madison Square Garden, suggesting coordinated security activity in the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, a representative for the National Guard clarified that the personnel presence is part of routine operations in New York City. The spokesperson stated that the agency has “1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis” and that troops are routinely dispatched to locations such as Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a representative for the National Guard clarified that the personnel presence is part of routine operations in New York City. The spokesperson stated that the agency has “1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis” and that troops are routinely dispatched to locations such as Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The representative further emphasized that this deployment is “NOT connected to Taylor’s wedding,” according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The representative further emphasized that this deployment is “NOT connected to Taylor’s wedding,” according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce is excited for son's wedding with Taylor Swift Wedding preparations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce is excited for son's wedding with Taylor Swift Wedding preparations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for a closely guarded wedding ceremony expected to take place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for a closely guarded wedding ceremony expected to take place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple is expected to host around 1,100 to 1,200 guests, with strict confidentiality measures reportedly in place. These include non-disclosure agreements for attendees and the use of electronic invitations aimed at minimizing leaks.

Additional security and privacy measures are expected around the event, including tightly controlled entry points and restricted access around the venue. Reports also suggest that large-scale production preparations have been underway, with multiple indicators pointing toward a major, highly secured event.

Also Read: Mamdani drops major hint about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding, reveals if he's invited: ‘I’ll listen to…’

Official confirmation of a direct link between the National Guard presence and the wedding remains absent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Madison Square Garden event is expected to take place on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON