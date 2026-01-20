Neha Kakkar addresses divorce buzz after announcing break from relationships and work: ‘Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya…’

Singer Neha Kakkar has responded to the divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh, which surfaced after her social media posts announcing a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work.” Setting the record straight, the singer asked people not to drag her husband or family into the matter. Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar got married in October in 2020.

Neha Kakkar issues a clarification On Monday, Neha’s posts about stepping away from responsibilities, relationships, and work also came with a request to paparazzi not to photograph her. She deleted the notes from her Instagram Stories within a few minutes.

However, the posts sparked speculation about turmoil in her personal life, with divorce rumours quickly gaining momentum on social media. Neha is married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married in 2020.

Later on Monday, Neha took to her Instagram Stories to issue a detailed clarification, addressing the speculation and the narrative that had begun to form around her marriage.

Neha wrote, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support.”

“It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she added.

The singer continued,. “Ab se (now) I'm Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari (helpless) Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and Thank you My NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”