Neha Kakkar addresses divorce buzz after announcing break from relationships and work: ‘Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya…’
Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to issue a clarification, addressing the narrative that had begun to form around her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh.
Singer Neha Kakkar has responded to the divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh, which surfaced after her social media posts announcing a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work.” Setting the record straight, the singer asked people not to drag her husband or family into the matter.
Neha Kakkar issues a clarification
On Monday, Neha’s posts about stepping away from responsibilities, relationships, and work also came with a request to paparazzi not to photograph her. She deleted the notes from her Instagram Stories within a few minutes.
However, the posts sparked speculation about turmoil in her personal life, with divorce rumours quickly gaining momentum on social media. Neha is married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married in 2020.
Later on Monday, Neha took to her Instagram Stories to issue a detailed clarification, addressing the speculation and the narrative that had begun to form around her marriage.
Neha wrote, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support.”
“It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she added.
The singer continued,. “Ab se (now) I'm Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari (helpless) Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and Thank you My NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”
Neha’s posts spark buzz
On Monday, Neha took to Instagram Stories to announce that she is taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”
“Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” Neha mentioned in one post.
She posted once again to request paparazzi not to film her, writing, “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.” However, the Stories were deleted from her handle shortly.
Neha has sung some of the most popular Hindi songs of recent years including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke and more. She is also seen judging music reality shows now.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.