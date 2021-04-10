Neha Kakkar dances with husband Rohanpreet Singh to Tony Kakkar's Oh Sanam. Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar has found the 'best return gift' in her brother Tony Kakkar's Oh Sanam song. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video with husband Rohanpreet Singh and was also joined by Tony as they grooved to the song. The song released on Friday on Tony's birthday.

Sharing it, she wrote, "#OhSanam by @tonykakkar Isn’t His birthday gift, It’s Ours!!!! The Best Return Gift Ever #TonyKakkar Bhaiyu Happy Birthday!! @rohanpreetsingh I Love You!! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt."

Reacting to her post, Tony took to the comment section and wrote, "You the bestest sister in the world nehu and jeeju love you." In another comment, Rohanpreet wrote, "I Love You More Mera Bacha!!"

In another post, she shared a series of pictures with Tony and her parents and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Main Inki Sabse Badi Fan Hoon.. Most Talented toh hain hi but also He’s The Most Sorted Human Being! Itneeee Kamaal Insaan hain Yeh @tonykakkar ke Jo Mile Hain Inse They know very well why I’m saying this! I’ll say it again, Nehu is Your Biggest Fan Bhaiyuuuu.. I love You The Most!!!! Stay happy alwaysss, waise I don’t need to tell you that coz you always Are! Coz you take everything sooo positively! Dil Ka Raja #TonyKakkar Yours Chota Babu #NehaKakkar."

The brother-sister duo share a warm bond and during their Holi celebrations this year, Neha, Rohanpreet and other members of the family danced to Tony's track Tera Suit. She shared the video with the caption, "Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. Song: TeraSuit" Reacting to this, Tony dropped a comment, "Yaaaarrrrrrrr whattteee funnnnnn".

Neha is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12. Recently, she had also released a single titled Marjaneya which featured Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the video. It was an instant hit with the fans. Putting out an appreciation post for his wife on Instagram after the success of Marjaneya, Rohanpreet had written, “Rohu Loves You A lot Nehuuuuu!!! @nehakakkar #Marjaneya had to be a Huge hit coz of YOU My star!!! Aap kuch bhi gaate ya peform karte ho (No matter what you sing or perform), that is all GOLD!!”

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year and travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon.

