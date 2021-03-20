Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar is ecstatic after Marjaneya success, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising his 'doll, pari'
Neha Kakkar is ecstatic after Marjaneya success, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising his 'doll, pari'

Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop singing her praises.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.

Singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh has heaped praises on her after the success of her latest single, Marjaneya. Taking to social media platform Instagram, he asserted that she makes "every song sound the best."

On March 19 (Friday), Neha shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya, trending at number one on YouTube. She shared several pictures with Rohanpreet and the team behind the song.

She wrote, "We’re still Trending No.1 on YouTube and Getting the Best Response for Marjaneya Posting the pictures of the People responsible behind the success of this song/video."

In a comment on the post, Rohanpreet called her 'doll' and 'pari', adding that she makes "every song sound the best and every video look the best". "Thanks to You Our Doll, Our Pari!!!! You make every song sound the best and every video look the best Aise hi nahin bulaate Queen sab aapko."

Music composer and Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar also wrote, “Nehu ne gaaya hai.. nehu ko bhi thank you bolo. Everything you touch turns to gold.” Her sister Sonu Kakkar also wished Neha.

In a separate post on his Instagram account, Rohanpreet shared several other pictures with Neha.

Replying to his post, Neha wrote, “Oh god….. This has to be the sweetest post ever!!! You’re the best my love.”

The single was released on Thursday and features Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, real-life couple and former Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Marjaneya has been produced by Anshul Garg and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

