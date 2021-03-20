When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout
- When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
Fans eagerly wait for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to reveal the identity of their second son but their first son Taimur Ali Khan continues to be paparazzi's favourite even now. While fans couldn't get enough of his adorable acts, B-Town celebrities were also in awe of him when he was born. One of them was Priyanka Chopra. Little Taimur had caught the actor's attention with his pout. Back in 2016, in a chat with an online publication, Priyanka revealed she was excited for the couple.
"It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena's pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that," she told Pinkvilla at the time.
Priyanka also reacted to the controversy surrounding his name. "I am very private about my personal life always and because I am a believer that even though public people are for public consumption, there is a part of their life which makes them human and makes them personal. And I definitely think it is no one's business what a family decides to do and what happens within the 4 walls of their house," she said.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic
Last year, addressing the name controversy again, Kareena told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”
Saif and Kareena, who welcomed their son in February, have changed their ways with regard to their second son. They've opted to be more secretive about the little one as compared to Taimur. When Taimur was born, he made headlines for various reasons. While his name kicked off a controversy, his cute looks led him to become social media's favourite star kid.
When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'
- Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
When Taimur Ali Khan bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout
- When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities
- Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic
- Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism
- Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi
- Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'
- Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre
- Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics
- Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'
- Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award
- Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her
- Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic
- Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.