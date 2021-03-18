Marjaneya music video: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla show lovers' tiff in Neha Kakkar's new song
- Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a new music video, Marjaneya. See it here.
Neha Kakkar has come out with a new song Marjaneya. Starring in the music video are Bigg Boss 14's hit couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.
Marjaneya starts with the lady (Rubina) complaining how her boyfriend/lover/husband is too preoccupied and doesn't give her time. She longs to go shopping with him (with the guy carrying all the bags!), complains about his work and wants a more exciting life (bar hopping, movie outing etc). Abhinav is caught on the wrong foot when he accidentally helps out a girl by the poolside and is caught by Rubina.
Sharing it, Neha wrote: "Can’t be more Happy, for its you @nehakakkar Can’t be more grateful, for its you @ashukla09 #marjaneya OUT NOW And can’t be MORE PROUD , for its you my Army of Fans I Love You."
Looks like Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar want to bank on the popularity of the Bigg Boss 14's hit couples and are churning out singles in a short span of time.
Tony had recently collaborated with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and come out with a music video called Tera Suit. Many Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Rubina and Abhishek, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli had grooved to the beats of the song and uploaded videos online.
While Rubina and Abhinav both participated in the television reality show, in February Abhinav was evicted while Rubina went on to win the trophy. The couple, when they entered the house, played individually but always had each other's backs. Then, some time in November, Rubina dropped a bombshell when she confirmed that the couple was on the verge of divorce and had given each other time till last November to sort out their differences or they would have filed for divorce.
Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'
Strangely, the development had a positive effect on their relationship as they rekindled their romance. In fact, by the time, the season approached its end around Valentine's Day, the couple was totally smitten.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MJ5’s R Kartik: We want to create a boy band culture in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marjaneya song: Neha Kakkar shows lovers' tiff with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav
- Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a new music video, Marjaneya. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sona Mohapatra: Music community feels orphaned right now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss
- BTS fans have expressed their anger over a 'racist' caricature depicting the loss at the Grammys recently. The K-pop group was nominated for the first time at the prestigious awards show but did not win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS rappers RM, J-Hope share selfies to distract fans from Grammys snub
- BTS and their fans were disappointed when the K-pop group did not win the Grammy on Sunday. Following the loss, the group has been trying to cheer-up the fandom, ARMY, in various ways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021
- The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch
- Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch
- BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic
- Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, complete list of winners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammy Awards red carpet: Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march
- Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet: Music stars such as Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammy Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech
- Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances
- BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox