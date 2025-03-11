Ne-Yo introduces his 4 girlfriends from polyamorous relationship: ‘I present my pyramid’

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, recently introduced his fans to his four girlfriends. Taking to social media over the weekend, the Miss Independent hitmaker proudly shared that he is in a polyamorous relationship with four women named: Arielle Hill, Brionna Williams, Cristina, and Moneii. “We happy over here,” the 45-year-old declared in the caption of his Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos and videos of his ladies. Ne-Yo introduces fans to his four girlfriends from his polyamorous relationship(Instagram/ Ne-Yo)

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID,” the singer wrote. In the lengthy caption, Ne-Yo revealed the nicknames of the four women - Cristina Pretty Baby (Cristina), Phoenix Feather (Moneii), Sexy Lil’ Somethin' (Williams) and Twin Flame (Hill).

Ne-Yo included solo and couple photos of each of his girlfriends, as well as a group photo of all five of them sitting at a dinner table. The Because of You singer concluded the post with, “Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here.” Three of Ne-Yo's partners – Cristina, Moneii and Hill – refer to themselves as “wives.”

The trio even have a dedicated Instagram page titled @the.mrs.lefts, which features photos and videos of them enjoying their time with Ne-Yo. While this is the first time Ne-Yo has publically introduced his girlfriends, he has long been vocal about his affinity for polyamorous relationships.

During an appearance on The Cruz Show podcast last week, Ne-Yo said, “I know people that have been married for years, happily. It's definitely a real thing. It just personally didn't work for me. Polyamorous relationships work for me.” “Don't go and ask your girlfriend for a girlfriend and say what Ne-Yo said. Don't do that,” he added.