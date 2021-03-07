Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare', ARMY reacts

Singer Nick Jonas recently opened up about his thoughts on BTS and looked back at the time he saw them in concert. The singer was promoting his upcoming solo album, Spaceman, on a radio show when he mentioned the K-pop group.

Nick was asked about how he decides which song would work better as a solo track, and which would work as a Jonas Brothers number.

"Well, I've been getting this question more and more now, because I think it's surprising to people that I'm doing both -- that both can coexist in such a seamless way, but I think that that's kind of the beauty of this new chapter that the brothers and I sort of set up back in 2019, going back to Happiness Begins, relaunched everything."

"I actually look at BTS, for instance, and I went to one of their show, the Rose Bowl (in) California, a couple of years ago and it was cool to see them, you know, kind of doing their individual songs and then coming back as the group and doing their songs together. And then, you know, just that ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare," he told on The Morning Mashup hosted by SiriusXM.

This observation impressed BTS members. Several fans took to social media to thank Nick.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Nick recently released two tracks from his new album. The first song is titled Spaceman while the recently released second song is titled This Is Heaven. The singer had previously revealed that the songs on the album are like love letters to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.