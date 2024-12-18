Nora Fatehi raises temperature at Karan Aujla's concert with her dance moves; fans say she ‘burned the stage’. Watch

Karan Aujla is currently busy entertaining the audience with his It Was All a Dream tour. The singer performed his second show in Delhi NCR (Gurugram) on December 17, however, what became one of the highlights of the concert, was Nora Fatehi joining the singer on stage for an electrifying performance. Nora Fatehi joins Karan Aujla on stage during his Delhi concert.

Nora Fatehi shares glimpse of her performance at Karan Aujla's concert

On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her performance at Karan Aujla's concert. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, "Thank you @karanaujla for sharing your stage with me in Delhi! Mahol Pura Wavy Hai Delhi was insane see you again." In the video, Nora was seen grooving to Karan Aujla's song Aaye Haaye which also originally features her.

Karan Aujla also spoke about sharing the stage with Nora Fatehi and wrote, “It was amazing to share the stage with Nora and to perform live with her on our track for the very first time. See you tomorrow from my third show in Gurugram.”

Netizens react to Nora Fatehi's performance

Fans were heard cheering her Nora's name during the concert and internet also reacted to her electrifying performance at Karan Aujla's Delhi concert. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Nora you absolutely killed it like every other time you go on stage." Another commented, "And she burned the stage after." Another comment read, "You lit up that stage and how." Another fan wrote, "Nora X Aujla Fire."

Nora Fatehi's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is all set to star opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy. The film tells the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. While the release date is yet to be announced, the film will premiere on Prime Video. Apart from this, she will also be seen making her Kannada film debut with Dhruva Sarja in KD-The Devil.