Nora Fatehi says Bollywood heroines now 'look the same', refuses to be styled like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya

Nora Fatehi was at her candid best in a recent interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Chatting with former film journalist Rajeev Masand, Nora opened up about fitting in Bollywood and the changing aesthetics for women in the industry. Nora Fatehi talked about her constant battle with stylists in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi on Bollywood aesthetics

Nora admitted that, somehow, the aesthetic of all female actors in the industry has become very similar. “My aesthetic is the same as most of the girls in our industry right now. We have started looking the same. I don’t know how that happened,” she said.

The actor added that due to this, she does not let her stylists dress her up in a similar style as other young actors. Nora explained, “Today when I do have the power to talk. I do tell my stylists, ‘This is too much.’ The way they dress Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), or Janhvi (Kapoor), they cannot dress me the same way. My body is not the same. I have a lot of conflict where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, ‘Well, the others are wearing this.’ I am like, ‘I get that, but the others don’t look like me, unfortunately when I wear it.’"

The actor added that her body type is 'not really familiar in Bollywood' and it gets tough for her to explain to directors and stylists that. However, Nora said that they agree with her once they understand where she is coming from.

Nora Fatehi's work

Nora was most recently seen in a supporting role in Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express. The actor is now set to make her Telugu language debut with Matka, which also stars Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It is set to be released in theatres on November 14. Nora also has a film titled Dancing Dad in the pipeline.