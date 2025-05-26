Nora Fatehi to attend 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Nora Fatehi is riding high after her latest single, Snake, with Jason Derulo. The singer-actor is all set to appear at this year's American Music Awards, which will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Nora Fatehi is set to make an appearance at American Music Awards 2025(Photo: Instagram)

(Also read: Nora Fatehi is overshadowed by her own fanboy as he pulls off sassier moves than her! Watch)

Nora's set to appear at AMA 2025

The award ceremony will take place in the early hours of 27 May (India time) at the newly launched Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, USA. The singer-actor is enjoying the success of her latest single with Jason, which topped the BBC Asian Music charts and amassed over 130 million views.

The 33-year-old star is also breaking barriers and representing South Asians globally after appearing on multiple international platforms, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, BBC Asian Network, and MTV UK.

Performances at American Music Awards

The 51st AMAs will see performers Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp and Lainey Wilson, promising a mix of genres and styles. Pop star Jackson will receive the Icon Award and perform, while Rod Stewart will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and perform as well.

Nominations this year

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading the field of contenders with 10 nominations. Winners of the AMAs are selected by fan votes. The top prize, artist of the year, pits Kendrick against pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has earned more AMAs (40) over her career, more than any other musician. She is also coming off the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Others in the running for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Zack Bryan and SZA. Post Malone is also vying for eight awards, including favourite male country artist and favourite country album for F-1 Trillion.