Nora Fatehi is overshadowed by her own fanboy as he pulls off sassier moves than her! Watch

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi recently wowed her fans in Nepal with a power-packed performance during her ‘Nora Fatehi Live in Nepal’ show. The highlight of the evening was her heartwarming gesture of inviting a fan on stage to dance with her — a moment that quickly surfaced online. Internet users are now saying she’s “finally got some competition!” (Also Read: 'Nora Fatehi ka career khatam': Actor slams PR tactics of putting her down to promote other stars) Nora Fatehi wins hearts as she invites fan to dance with her on stage during Nepal show.

Nora Fatehi invites fan on stage to dance with her

On Monday, Instagram user Gaurav Sitoula shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to Nora’s hit track Dilbar with her on stage. The video shows him matching steps with Nora, with the actor visibly stunned by his moves. Sharing the clip, he also penned a heartfelt note describing how he had idolised Nora since childhood and dreamt of sharing the stage with her one day.

He wrote, “I’ve dreamed of this moment for as long as I can remember. And now, to be seen, recognised, and invited by @norafatehi — it feels like the universe whispered, ‘It’s your time.’ This is, without a doubt, the most unforgettable moment of my life — a memory I will carry in my heart forever. Nora, you are everything I imagined and so much more. Your kindness, your humility, your warmth — it touched me in ways words will never fully express. You didn’t just give me a moment; you gave me a piece of magic that lit up something inside me. Dancing with you to that song — the one I’ve always imagined myself performing with you — felt like my soul was finally being heard. Thank you for letting me share that space with you, for seeing me, for giving me the chance to shine in your light, even if just for a moment. And beyond the dance, beyond the stage — thank you for simply being you.”

Fans were moved by Nora’s gesture and praised her for “always pushing talent forward”. One fan commented, “That’s so sweet of Nora.” Another wrote, “Nora is a hype girl!!” A third added, “Finally, someone good-hearted from the industry.”

Meanwhile, the internet was also in awe of Gaurav’s dance moves, with many saying he outshone Nora. One of the comments read, "Bro is more Nora than Nora,” another wrote, “Finally, Nora got competition." Some internet users also wrote, “Bro ate Nora,” “Bro overshadowed her.”

Nora Fatehi’s recent and upcoming work

Nora was most recently seen in the Netflix series The Royals, which also featured Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday, and Zeenat Aman in key roles. She will next appear in the Kannada-language action drama KD – The Devil. Directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions, the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Jisshu Sengupta. The release date is yet to be announced.