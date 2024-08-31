 Oasis fans left frustrated as technical problems hit ticket sales - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Oasis fans left frustrated as technical problems hit ticket sales

Reuters |
Aug 31, 2024 07:39 PM IST

LONDON, - Fans seeking tickets for next year's Oasis reunion tour to see the band play live for the first time in 16 years complained on Saturday of technical issues and long online waits that often ended in disappointment.

Fans trying to access the three websites selling the tickets — Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours — reported issues including error messages and being kicked off before they could purchase tickets.

It was expected that more than a million tickets for the band's gigs would sell out within minutes. Instead, fans were still waiting to get tickets over five hours later.

Ticketmaster said its website has not crashed and the queue was moving along as fans bought tickets, but said tickets are limited while the concert in Dublin, Ireland, has sold out.

Gigsandtours thanked people for their patience and said there had been "extremely high demand".

At the same time, some tickets were relisted on resale sites such as Viagogo for as much as 8,000 pounds .

Oasis announced 17 shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group, whose debut album "Definitely Maybe" was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with his younger brother, Liam, the band's main singer.

At its peak in the 1990s, Oasis exemplified the soaring appeal of Britpop, with hits like "Wonderwall," "Live Forever" and "Champagne Supernova".

But Noel and Liam were often in conflict and their strained relationship finally snapped in 2009 as they prepared to play a Paris gig.

Since their split, both brothers have continued their musical careers, but always against the backdrop of calls from fans for the band to reunite.

The gigs are expected to provide a multi-million pound boost for Britain and Ireland's hospitality sectors and economies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

