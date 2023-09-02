Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation that Vampire is about Taylor Swift

Singer Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about her song Vampire and claims that the song is about Taylor Swift. Without giving any clear clarification over the speculations, Olivia told The Guardian in an interview that she will not reveal what her songs are about. However, she added that the assumption surprised her. Also read: Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley Leechin addresses backlash after pretending to be the singer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift at Brit Awards 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo on rumours of Vampire lyrics

Olivia and Taylor Swift previously made news with their credits issue. Following this, many believed Olivia's song, Vampire's yelled verse “bloodsucker, fame fucker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!” was about Taylor. Olivia said in the interview about it, “How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”

Olivia on Vampire

Talking about Vampire, Olivia had said in a statement before, “I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience. It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt."

Previously, many had thought that Olivia's song had a connection with his ex Adam Faze. The word ‘guy’ in the lyrics let others believe that it was attributed to the producer. However, a source close to the Vampire singer told People, “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

What happened between Taylor and Olivia?

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift drifted apart after social media appreciation, gift exchanges and finally meeting at Brit Awards 2021. The two hit a rough patch following the episode of musical royalties. Even the two were spotted not interacting at the Grammys.

It all began when Olivia's album Sour was released in July 2021 and many compared it to Taylor's Cruel Summer. While Olivia did not address the claims publicly, later Taylor, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were added as co-writers on the track, as per a report of Rolling Stone. Not only Sour but her song Step Forward, 3 Steps Back also reminded many of New Year's Day from Taylor which she too had acknowledged.

Following this, Billboard reported that Olivia gave up a huge sum of money in royalties with the credits to Taylor, Jack, and St. Vincent. It's said to be a combined share of 50% of the royalties for Deja Vu, and Hayley and Joshua received about a total of 50% shares for Good 4 U. Reportedly, the matter was solved privately.

