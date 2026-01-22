Palash Muchhal accused of cheating Sangli man of ₹40 lakh; police begin preliminary probe

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal, who was recently in the news after his wedding with batter Smriti Mandhana was called off, has made headlines again. As per news agency PTI, a fraud allegation was levelled against Palash. Palash Muchhal has composed music for several songs, such as Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Naach Basanti.

Palash Muchhal accused of fraud A 34-year-old actor and producer has approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by Palash of ₹40 lakh, as per the police on Thursday.

Vidnyan Mane, a local resident, on Tuesday submitted an application seeking an FIR against Palash to the Sangli Superintendent of Police. As per the complaint, Palash met Vidnyan in Sangli on December 5, 2023.

Palash allegedly took ₹ 40 lakh from a man As he showed interest in investing in film production, Palash said he could invest in his upcoming project Nazaria as a producer, the complainant claimed.

After the film was released on OTT platforms, Vidnyan can earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh, Palash told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged. The two met twice after that, and Vidnyan allegedly gave a total of ₹40 lakh to Palash as of March 2025.

The project, however, was not completed, so Vidnyan demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached the Sangli police. Police are conducting a preliminary probe, the official said. Palash is yet to make a comment on these allegations.

Why Palash recently made headlines This comes just a month after Palash and Smriti's wedding was called off. They were supposed to marry Palash on November 23, but the wedding was postponed after Smriti's father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised due to a heart ailment. Later, Palash issued a statement saying that he had "decided to move on" and expressing anguish over what he described as baseless online chatter.

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs," he wrote.

He urged the public to reflect before amplifying unverified claims. "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand," a part of his note read.