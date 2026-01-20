Palash Muchhal gets back to work weeks after Smriti Mandhana cancelled their wedding, turns director with new film

Sharing a picture of Palash with Shreyas, Taran wrote, “SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL’S NEXT FILM… #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon."

Palash seems to be turning his attention back to work after weeks of intense public scrutiny over his personal life. Palash is now preparing for his next directorial project, which will feature Shreyas in a key role.

After calling off his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana , composer Palash Muchhal has shifted his focus back to work. He has resumed his professional commitments and has already begun work on a new film, and has roped in Shreyas Talpade for his next directorial.

While the storyline, supporting cast, and release schedule are yet to be disclosed, the film is expected to go on floors in Mumbai in the coming weeks. The project is Palash’s first professional venture ever since he came into the spotlight after his wedding was cancelled in November last year.

Palash Muchhal’s personal life in spotlight Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23 last year, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Following this, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti.

Later, Palash shared a note on Instagram addressing it all. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand,” Palash added. Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram after calling off wedding.