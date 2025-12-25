Smriti Mandhana skips Kapil Sharma show celebrating Women’s World Cup win after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to host the Indian women’s cricket team, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, and Pratika Rawal, on his show to celebrate their historic World Cup victory last month. However, a recent promo of the episode revealed that Smriti Mandhana is missing from the celebrations amid attention on her personal life after she called off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. The episode will go live on December 27.

Smriti Mandhana skips Kapil’s show

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show released a promo of the upcoming episode with the Indian women’s cricket team on Wednesday. The episode will also feature Head Coach Amol Mazumdar.

In the promo, Kapil is seen asking Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur about the bhangra moves she showed off while lifting the trophy. Joining the conversation, Jemimah revealed that it was Smriti Mandhana who had encouraged her to break into the dance.

Jemimah said, “Harry didi hum logon ki baat nahi sunti hai. Par Smriti ne bola tha ki agar bhangra nahi kiya toh main baat nahi karungi life bhar (Harry didi dont listen to us. But Smriti had said that if I didn’t do the Bhangra, she wouldn’t talk to me for life)”.

Kapil also asked about Pratika’s injury to Shafali Verma. When her reply came with a straight face, Kapil joked, “Haan toh gussa kyun kar rahi ho, maine toh aise hi poocha. (Why are you angry? I just asked casually)”.

Later, Kapil slips into matchmaker mode, playfully quizzing Renuka Singh about her ‘ideal boy’. The promo also featured Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda adding to the fun in the episode. The episode will go live on December 27.

Internet reacts

Social media users quickly spotted Smriti’s absence and flooded the comment section with their reactions.

“Badly missing Smriti in this show as well she was missed in KBC..... But the team always mention her name in either ways wherever they go that feels so special about the team… They literally setting the standards high for team sport and their connection with each other.... They are winning in life too,” one comment read.

“Missing smriti here,” another shared, with one mentioning, “Smriti missing”.

“Smriti mam is being missed badly here. Maggie biggest fumble human,” one wrote. Another shared, “Smriti Mandhana is not here.” “We miss you my queen Smriti mandhana,” one posted.

Earlier this month, On Smriti took to Instagram Stories to announce that the wedding had been called off, and urged for privacy for both families. In a separate statement posted on his Instagram account at the same time, Palash confirmed the wedding’s cancellation. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Smriti also posted on her Instagram Stories. “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she said. Palash and Smriti were to get married in Sangli, her hometown, on November 24. They have unfollowed each other on Instagram.