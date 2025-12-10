Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance in weeks.(Raju Shinde) Smriti Mandhana made a low-key public appearance at the airport after announcing her wedding with Palash Muchhal was called off. Smriti Mandhana made her first quiet public appearance this week, just days after confirming that her wedding with Palash Muchhal had been called off. The Indian cricket star was seen at the airport on Wednesday afternoon, a moment many fans had been waiting for ever since she posted her statement.

Smriti Mandhana seen wearing a mask

As per videos shared by paparazzi pages on social media, Smriti kept her look low-key. She wore a mask, stayed casual, and didn’t try to hide, but also didn’t invite attention. The paparazzi tried calling out to her, but she chose not to respond. She walked straight to her car, got in, and left without stopping for photos.

Brother shared a glimpse of her training in nets

Before this airport moment, her brother Shravan Mandhana shared a picture that gave fans a bit of comfort. He posted a shot of Smriti batting in the nets. It was a small glimpse, but it suggested that she was slowly returning to her routine and trying to bring her focus back to cricket. For many fans, that picture alone was a sign that she was healing in her own way.

About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding

Smriti was initially supposed to marry Palash on 23 November. But things changed suddenly when her father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised because of a heart-related issue. The families decided to delay the wedding as they handled the situation. Since neither Smriti nor Palash spoke publicly back then, the silence created room for confusion and plenty of rumours online. Fans kept guessing about what might have happened.

Smriti Mandhana confirmed the wedding is cancelled

On Sunday, Smriti decided to end the speculation. She shared a detailed note and confirmed that the wedding had been cancelled. Her statement read, "Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

She also wrote: “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.”

Palash later shared his own post, saying he was moving on and warning people not to spread wrong information. For now, both seem focused on taking one step at a time.