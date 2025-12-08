Smriti Mandhana returns to nets one day after calling off wedding; proud internet says ‘most people would take months’

After a challenging period in her personal life, Smriti Mandhana has refocused her attention firmly on cricket. Following the decision to call off her wedding, she returned to training almost immediately, with her brother sharing a picture of her batting in the nets the very next day. The move drew widespread appreciation for her professionalism and mental strength. Smriti Mandhana reboots her focus, returns to nets after calling off wedding(Instagram)

With a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka coming up and the Women’s Premier League around the corner, Mandhana must be focused on using this period as fuel, fully committed to sharpening her game for the challenges ahead.

Shravan Mandhana shared a snapshot of Smriti training in the nets on Instagram, which instantly caught fans’ attention. The post drew a wave of reactions online, with many lauding her grit and commitment for getting back to work at a time when she could have easily stepped away.

She was earlier set to marry Palash Muchhal on November 23, but the ceremony had to be postponed when Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised with a heart-related issue.

Smriti Mandhana breaks silence, calls off her wedding

Mandhana broke her silence on social media on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation surrounding her personal life. She also urged everyone to "respect the privacy of both families" and give them the "space to process and move on".

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read.

Turning attention back to her career, Mandhana stressed that her focus remains on cricket. "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," it added.

Before the personal setback, Mandhana had a dream run in the Women's World Cup 2025, finishing as the second-highest run getter in the tournament with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, and a strike rate of 99.08 with two fifties and a hundred under her name.