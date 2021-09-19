Palash Sen: Last two years were tough financially, used savings to ensure Euphoria members got paid

The pandemic brought the world to a standstill, and singer Palash Sen agrees that it has been particularly tough for the performing artistes in the absence of live shows. He says that along with his band Euphoria, he started doing virtual gigs in order to adapt. However, he doesn’t shy away from sharing that it has been extremely difficult financially and in fact, he blew up all his savings to ensure all his band members got paid.

“These are things you’ve to do for each other as a family. Not only for them, I did a lot of charity in the last one and a half year. What are your savings for? You can choose to have a bigger house, bigger car or a grand holiday, or you can choose to help people with them. That’s what I did,” says the 55-year-old, adding that when the going gets tough, people have to stand by each other.

The band recently came out with their latest album, Sale, for which they opted to go for the NFT way. Fans could bid, and the highest bidder got to listen to the album before the release itself. Without live shows, Sen says it has been quite hard to sail smooth.

“What we did was we reinvented ourselves and started doing virtual concerts. We also continuously brought music out. This year, we worked on this album which has seven songs. It keeps your creative juices flowing, you keep thinking about these things. Yes, it’s tough for finances, that’s the biggest hit. We all have to keep faith things will get better,” says the singer, asserting that things will be back to “not normal, but new normal”.

Even after all these years, Sen still gets nervous right before a concert or an album releases, he confesses. “This album has come out after a lot of blood, sweat and tears were shed. I have nervousness before getting on stage, album toh bauhaut badi baat hai. I get loose motions before any big thing happens. I had an upset stomach three days before Sale’s release!,” he quips.