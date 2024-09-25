Pandit Jasraj's wife Madhura dies at 86 in Mumbai

Filmmaker Madhura Pandit Jasraj, wife of the late music maestro Pandit Jasraj, died early on Wednesday in Mumbai following age-related ailments. She was 86. Madhura married Pandit Jasraj in 1962.

The last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai in the evening, family spokesperson Pritam Sharma said.

Madhura was the daughter of celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram. She married music maestro Pandit Jasraj in 1962. She is survived by two children--music director Shaarang Dev Pandit and TV personality Durga Jasraj.

Having donned several hats in her career -- that of a director, producer, and writer -- Madhura, besides directing plays and movies, wrote several books, including a biography on his father--V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema.

In 2010, Madhura made history by directing Marathi film Aai Tujha Aashirwad as she became the oldest debutant director of a feature film, earning her a place in the Limca Book of Records.

The film featured songs by Pandit Jasraj.

She has also directed a biographical short film on her husband, Pandit Jasraj, titled Sangeet Martand Jasraj.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj died in 2020 at the age of 90.