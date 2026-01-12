Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley shuts speculation around death, thanks fans: 'He was in his sleep when he left us'

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang's death at 43 stunned not just his fans but the wider music world. The performer, who rose to fame after winning the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 3, passed away on Sunday. Amid speculations about the cause of death, his wife, Martha Aley, said that his death was "natural" and occurred while he was asleep. Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley has addressed his cause of death.

Prashant Tamang's wife addresses his death Speaking to ANI, Martha Aley expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers worldwide following Prashant's death.

"Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.

Martha addressed public's outpouring of love and tributes for Prashnat and added, "It's really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that."

Addressing speculation over his sudden demise at a relatively young age, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved.

"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

Martha thanks Prashant's fans Prashant Tamang, who won Indian Idol, later made a successful transition with Nepali films. Widely admired by his fans, he made a surprise appearance in the second season of Paatal Lok last year.

In a message to Tamang's fans, Martha Aley thanked them for standing by the singer throughout his career and urged them to pray for his departed soul.

"I would love to thank them right now, because I've never been out, but I've always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he's not with us anymore, but...I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and noted that it will be tough to "point out anything suspicious" until the final "postmortem report comes".

About Prashant Tamang Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.Prashant Tamang began his acting career in Nepali cinema in 2009. His debut film, Gorkha Paltan, was released in 2010 and performed well at the box office. He followed this with Angalo Yo Maya Ko, produced in Sikkim, which was released on March 31, 2011. Later that year, his third film Kina Maya Ma was released. Tamang's fourth Nepali film, Nishani (2014), was based on the bravery of the Gorkhas during the Kargil War.

