Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the launch of his new music video for Spaceman at their London home on Thursday evening. Check it out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra in London, where he launched the music video of his new song, Spaceman.

Nick Jonas has unveiled the music video for his latest song, Spaceman. The video shows Nick as a lovelorn man, walking on a distant planet after being separated from the one he loves. Nick has previously said that the song, and the entire album is about his feeling of isolation and his love for Priyanka.

During a live chat on Thursday, Priyanka even interrupted Nick with a kiss. "She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life," he was heard saying as she came over, waved to the viewers and gave Nick a small kiss.

Nick also shared a few pictures from the launch party at their home. They got a large dummy of an astronaut installed and posed with it for photos. Priyanka's cheeky pose made it look like as if the astronaut was touching her behind.

Priyanka also features in the video, as a picture on a screen and also as a hologram that Nick watches when he feels alone and misses her. Previously, Priyanka has featured in two Jonas Brothers videos--What A Man Gotta Do and Sucker.

Nick revealed in a recent interview that the album's songs are inspired by his love for Priyanka. He explained that he has let his emotions find a rhythm with Spaceman for there are times when he couldn't sum up his thoughts in words.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.

"So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he further explained.

Nick and Priyanka will be announcing the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.

