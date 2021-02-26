IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Nick Jonas reveals Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra: 'It makes her happy'
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas reveals Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra: 'It makes her happy'

  • Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Singer Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman is a collection of love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra. For the unversed, Nick has ventured solo yet again with his new album. The singer has released the titles of the songs and also dropped the title track.

"So excited to start this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing this past year, sitting at home and hoping for better days ahead. There are four themes we will explore on the album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment. Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time," he wrote on social media about the album.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'

As fans streamed the first song, Nick revealed in a recent interview that the album's songs are inspired by his love for Priyanka. He explained that he has let his emotions find a rhythm with Spaceman for there are times when he couldn't sum up his thoughts in words.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.

"So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he further explained.

Following the release of the track, Priyanka shared a motion poster of the album and wrote, "So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album @nickjonas." Nick also received support from his brother Joe Jonas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick jonas priyanka chopra

Related Stories

Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas' Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
music

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Grammy-winning songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. Her film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will release on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Payal Dev (sourced)
Payal Dev (sourced)
music

Payal Dev: Music is my world

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Known for songs like ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi…’, music composer and singer Payal Dev believes that music is for one and all, as it has no biases at all
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
music

BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
music

Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
music

BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
music

BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
music

BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
On the occasion of their BE Essential Edition's release, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a VLive session. The group said they missed the ARMY, spoke about their holidays and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
music

Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
After Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Twadda Kutta Tommy, Yashraj Mukhate is breaking the internet with his latest composition, Pawri Ho Rai Hai mashup, and he says the video is breaking his own personal records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
music

Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sharing her songs to cash in on the latest trend--'Shweta mic off kar', Shweta Pandit also posted a pic from her wedding, joking, 'Do not say such things, Pandits also got married!'
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
music

Happy bday J-Hope: RM, Suga wish rapper as he struggles to chat live with fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his birthday on February 18. The rapper rang in his birthday with fans via VLive and YouTube. Meanwhile, co-members RM, Jin and Suga shared their birthday wishes for him on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
music

Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The singer-lyricist says that the streaming platforms have opened up many new avenues for upcoming artistes and that is a great thing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac