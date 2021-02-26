Nick Jonas reveals Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra: 'It makes her happy'
- Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
Singer Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman is a collection of love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra. For the unversed, Nick has ventured solo yet again with his new album. The singer has released the titles of the songs and also dropped the title track.
"So excited to start this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing this past year, sitting at home and hoping for better days ahead. There are four themes we will explore on the album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment. Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time," he wrote on social media about the album.
As fans streamed the first song, Nick revealed in a recent interview that the album's songs are inspired by his love for Priyanka. He explained that he has let his emotions find a rhythm with Spaceman for there are times when he couldn't sum up his thoughts in words.
"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.
"So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he further explained.
Following the release of the track, Priyanka shared a motion poster of the album and wrote, "So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album @nickjonas." Nick also received support from his brother Joe Jonas.
