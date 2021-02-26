IND USA
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
'Jaan hi lele': Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic

  • Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Actor Ranveer Singh went gaga over the latest picture of wife, actor Deepika Padukone. She had put up a picture of herself for an advertisement.

Deepika had shared a picture which showed her holding a bag. Rakul Preet Sing dropped a fire emoji, while a number of Deepika's fans loved it too. However, the best comment was from Ranveer. He wrote: "Jaan hi lele (take my life)."

This is not the first time Ranveer has praised his wife on social media. He often comments on her beauty, talent and personality. When her film Chhapaak had released, he had written a long note of appreciation: “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me."

Talking about the first time they met, Ranveer had said he had been struck by her beauty. He had said how his "one takeaway from that meeting was ‘how can anyone look like that’."

After marriage to Deepika in 2018, he had gushed about her 'gharelu' avatar. In a an interview with Famously Filmfare, he had said: “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”

On their respective work fronts, Deepika Padukone has been shooting for her next with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, titled Pathan. She has already completed her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled domestic noir film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer, meanwhile, has begun shooting for Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus. Both await the release of their film, Kabir Khan's 83, in which they play husband and wife. While Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev on the screen.

