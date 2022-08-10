Raksha Bandhan: Bhai-Bhen ke pyaar ka bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the hearts of all brothers and sisters celebrating. From reminiscing their favourite childhood memories to sharing what they love about the festival – popular bhai-behan jodis from the world of music pour their hearts out this Raksha Bandhan.

Sonu, Meenal and Teesha Nigam

Sonu, Meenal and Teesha Nigam (Singers)

Sonu

Both my sisters are very gifted. Meenal is a self-made woman, who has devoted her life to teaching Nāda yoga and performs at spiritual concerts. Tini is very independent and a wonderful artiste. We are very close to each other and always stand by each other. My connection with them is completely unchanged. We have been enjoying Raksha Bandhan since childhood and I am looking forward to celebrating it with them this year, too.

Meenal

The age difference between Sonu and me is just 11 months. So, we were like friends, playing different games from ghar ghar and ladai ladai to board games and cards. As teenagers, I would seek his advice, as his perspective towards life was more mature. My brother was very supportive right from the beginning. We come from a conservative family background and he always stood up for me and sought permissions from my parents on many occasions. Raksha Bandhan means a bond that nurtures and protects, and I’ve felt that love and protection right from my childhood days, when he would hold me while walking to our school and when he would not eat his food until he was sure that I’ve had my lunch in school. This sense of security has stayed with me.

Teesha

Our bond is an amalgamation of the equations between a father-daughter and best friends. We resonate with each other’s humour like no other. I’ve grown up listening to dada sing and watching him perform. He’s my first inspiration when it comes to music. I have many beautiful memories from my childhood. When I was a kid, whenever he would travel abroad for concerts, he would bring bags full of chocolates and toys for me. He always considered me his first child. I think every day is Raksha Bandhan when you love and cherish your siblings. For me, this day definitely means a lot because of the beautiful rituals of tying the rakhi, doing aarti and praying.

Shaan and Sagarika Mukherjee

Shaan and Sagarika Mukherjee (Singers)

Shaan

We share a very special connection, an uncanny understanding of each other’s feelings. And though we may be different in many ways, we are much more the same. Our bond has only got stronger over the years. Music is a strong connection between us. We grew up together with the same musical influences and though in our later years developed our own musical preferences, the basic aesthetics are the same. Reminiscing over songs that we heard together or learnt to sing together always bring a smile on my face. We spent a lot of time together and had so many sweet and happy memories growing up. I always knew she was my didi who I knew could save me from any calamity.

Sagarika

The bond we share gives me a lot of strength from time to time. Having lost our mother, knowing that I’ll always have my brother’s love gives me peace and makes me feel secure. We have had similar influences while growing up. Mostly it was our father’s music that filled our subconscious mind. I have so many wonderful memories with my brother. I am very grateful for being blessed with Raja (Shaan’s nickname) as my brother.

Palak and Palash Muchhal

Palak Muchhal (singer) and Palash Muchhal (composer)

Palak

Raksha Bandhan has always been one of the most highlighted events in our family. All our cousins send rakhis for Palash and I tie them along with mine. He doesn’t allow me to tie the rakhi until I give a dabba of kaju katli. The beauty of Raksha Bandhan is a reminder of a unique blessing that you have in your life in the form of a brother. A brother-sister relationship is the most beautiful bond. It’s unconditional and unique. My bond with my brother is getting stronger by the day. When we were kids, we used to fight a lot and that’s the case even now. It’s been a constant and I find it beautiful. I am proud of the person he’s grown up to become, personally as well as professionally.

Palash

My sister is one of the greatest blessings in my life. She is my biggest support. She is the one who I play my first scratch to. She inspires me. We can fight over anything, even something as small as a TV remote. But I know that she is always there for me. Raksha Bandhan is my most favourite festival. I like being pampered by my sister.