IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
music

Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood

KR$NA, who was one of the first Indian rappers, feels that the rap culture in India has exploded in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST

One of the first Indian rappers, Krishna Kaul, best known as KR$NA, is happy to see the evolution of the rap culture in the country.

“The Indian rap scene has exploded over the past few years. Being one of the first rappers here, it makes me really proud to see Hip Hop come so far in India. I think we are just going to get bigger as a genre, which has been the global trend. Young people gravitate towards hip hop, no matter which country it is in the world,” he says.

Talking about the music industry in India, the rapper says that he lauds how it is no longer dominated by Bollywood as much now, which mostly used to be the case earlier.

“There is a lot of freedom in terms of music discovery and publishing — artistes can distribute their own music and don’t have to be dependent on labels, films etc. There is a huge choice of artistes and genres to choose from at peoples fingertips and they can listen to what they like instead of just Bollywood songs being force fed to them,” he shares.

He notes that the transition from Bollywood obsession to increase in indie musicians is already quite prominent.

“The transition from Bollywood’s dominance to indie music finding its feet is already happening. Bollywood picks up a lot of music that becomes popular ‘independently’ nowadays, and then reworks it into movies,” KR$NA explains.

While the rapper, who recently collaborated with Badshah on Roll Up, appreciates Bollywood for giving a platforms, he is quick to add, “I think Bollywood has for the longest time been the biggest platform for an artiste or music producer to find mass popularity. That is now changing; artistes are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood as well and less and less seek validation from the film industry.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
music

Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST
KR$NA, who was one of the first Indian rappers, feels that the rap culture in India has exploded in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Timberlake has written a note of apology.
Justin Timberlake has written a note of apology.
music

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Justin Timberlake has shared a note for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, with whom he performed at the Super Bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has teamed up with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to create a song, Angana More
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has teamed up with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to create a song, Angana More
music

Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal is optimistic that it’ll bounce back soon because the very nature of music is to be out there and enjoyed by all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
music

Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
music

Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
music

Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Singer Jubin Nautiyal wants to give back to the society by raising funds for those affected in the recent glacier burst at Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds.
Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds.
music

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds, cheating

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rapper Badshah is known for chartbusters such as Kar Gayi Chull and DJ Waley Babu.
Rapper Badshah is known for chartbusters such as Kar Gayi Chull and DJ Waley Babu.
music

Badshah: My non-film music has always spoken much more for me than film music

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Rapper Badshah says the reach of Bollywood is undeniable, but these are ‘great times’ for every artiste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
music

It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The singer and lyricist believes that after one’s first few projects, it is the artiste’s responsibility to keep doing good work and survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(File) Jagjit Singh hailed from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.
(File) Jagjit Singh hailed from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.
music

Jagjit Singh birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the ghazal singer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:38 AM IST
From cheating in his college days to having offered Kumar Sanu his first break in films, lesser known facts about late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh on his birthday anniversary. Watch his live performances here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
music

Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The Oscar-winning music composer behind classics such as Dil Se and Jai Ho is extending a hand to independent musicians, with an initiative that promises global reach to a new generation of voices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh will welcome their first child in March.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh will welcome their first child in March.
music

Harshdeep Kaur to welcome 1st child in March, Neeti Mohan says 'masi can't wait'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Several members of the music fraternity congratulated singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband, Mankeet Singh, who are expecting the arrival of their first child in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
music

Music has become less dependent on films for its popularity: Shaan

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The singer says that the year 2020 was great for content creators but live musicians had a very difficult time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guru Randhawa sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month.
Guru Randhawa sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month.
music

Guru discusses wedding rumour, says woman he was interested in congratulated him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Guru Randhawa, who sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month, said that it backfired when the woman he was interested in called to congratulate him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP