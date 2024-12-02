‘…real-life Godfather situation’: Diddy’s mother and son clash over his $400 million fortune amid legal troubles

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has received constant support from his family including his mother, partner and children despite emerging evidence and hundreds of lawsuits against him. However, it is now being reported that the disgraced mogul’s mother, Janice Combs and his son, Christian ‘King’ Combs are allegedly locking horns over the Diddy’s fortune worth $400 million. Meanwhile, the rapper is behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, next year. Amid legal troubles, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family is reportedly in conflict over his $400 million fortune.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura,@kingcombs/Instagram)

Diddy’s mom and son in dispute over his fortune

Janice and Christian are reportedly fighting to claim control over his fortune worth $400 million. A source told In Touch Weekly, “Janice thinks she’s the best person to step in,” the source alleged. “But Diddy’s son is just as determined to take the reins. It’s become a full-on showdown, and tensions are skyrocketing!” adding that the fight over money is “like a real-life Godfather situation!”

Janice is raised the rapper in Mount Vernon, New York after Diddy’s father, Melvin Earl Combs died of a gunshot at the age of 33 in 1972. She also claimed that her son was innocent in October, as reported by CheatSheatbiz.

Before the arrest in September, Diddy was a renowned name in the music industry. He is also the founder of various ventures such as Combs Wines & Spirits, the fashion and lifestyle brand Sean John, and the multiplatform network REVOLT TV & Media including his record label Bad Boy Records and more. However, this fortune cannot get him out of prison.

Diddy might get into debt with hefty legal fees

While Diddy’s son and mother fight over his finances, the mogul has bigger issues to worry about as he needs to pay astronomical legal fees. Recently he also listed his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for sale at $61.5 million. Moreover, he is also trying to sell his private jet at $60 million upfront and $3.5 million annually for maintenance.

A source told the news outlet, “Defending him against these serious charges is a huge undertaking, and it’s gotten very expensive. He will hate to part with it, but he has no other choice.”

According to The New York Post, Mark Geragos, Diddy’s former lawyer, stated that Diddy should be prepared to spend millions on legal fees. He explained, “Generally, cases like this are handled on an hourly basis, and Diddy has always availed himself of a top-shelf legal team, which can cost up to $1,750 an hour.”