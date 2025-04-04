Menu Explore
Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri end contract with SM Entertainment. What's next?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 04, 2025 07:06 AM IST

SM Entertainment announces the end of exclusive contracts with Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri.

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri have officially parted ways with SM Entertainment, though both will continue their activities as members of the group.

Red Velvet, a South Korean girl group managed by SM Entertainment, is composed of five members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.(SM Entertainment)
Red Velvet, a South Korean girl group managed by SM Entertainment, is composed of five members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.(SM Entertainment)

The news comes after extended contract negotiations that began in 2023. Among the five members, Seulgi renewed her contract with SM in August 2023, followed by Joy in January 2025 and Irene in February 2024.

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have concluded,” the company said in an official statement.

“Since their debut as part of Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri have been actively promoting both as part of Red Velvet and as soloists in their various fields. We have had so much happiness during our time together.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

