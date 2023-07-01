Rihanna becomes the first female artist to have ten songs with over one billion streams on Spotify

Badgalriri continues to make waves in the music world, even without a new album on the horizon. The Barbadian entrepreneur recently celebrated a significant career achievement, becoming the first female artist to have ten songs with over one billion streams on Spotify. Rihanna recently celebrated a significant career achievement, becoming the first female artist to have ten songs with over one billion streams on Spotify.(REUTERS)

It's been seven and a half years since her last album, ANTI, but Rihanna's influence remains undeniable. Beyond her music career, she's ventured into various successful ventures, including Fenty Beauty/Skin and Savage x Fenty collections. Recently, she headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, drawing more viewers than the game itself. She was also spotted in Paris with A$AP Rocky, attending Pharrell's debut show as Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director. Now, rumors swirl as the duo is seen in Barbados, with Rocky shooting a music video.

Rihanna proudly shared her milestone on Instagram, captioning her post with a playful nod to her success despite not releasing new music. Fellow industry queen, Nicki Minaj, joined in the celebration, leaving a freestyle congratulating her friend. The artist's impact on culture continues to be undeniable, as she effortlessly breaks records without new music.

In response to Rihanna's accomplishment, fans praised her, but some couldn't help but jokingly nudge her about the long-awaited new album. With Rihanna's last full-length album dating back to 2016, fans have been eager for more. Though she has featured on several tracks and contributed to movie soundtracks, they're eagerly anticipating new original music.

In an Apple Music interview ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna hinted at a possible musical evolution. She expressed her openness to explore new and unconventional sounds that might surprise her fans.

While her fans eagerly anticipate new music, they can still revel in her previous hits that remain timeless. Rihanna's undeniable talent and influence have solidified her as one of the most prominent figures in the music industry, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see what she'll bring to the table next.

